A wide world of winter activity for Shelter Island children: Skating, crafts, nature and fun

Alex Burkly making a snowflake in Mashomack’s Saturday seedlings program. (Credit: Rebecca Kusa)

Island parents facing the prospect of cold winter months need not worry about finding a wealth of activities for children, even outside of the school schedule.

Shelter Island Public Library

3D Printer Pens will be available for ages 10 and over this Friday, Jan. 20, at 4 p.m. Make your own 3D creation with this super cool technology.

The party, for ages 10 and over, is from 1 to 3 p.m., a fun afternoon of skating to music and sipping hot chocolate. Meet at the North Ferry to enjoy this private library skating event with friends. Roller skate rental is included or you can bring your own. Permission slips are required. Please see Sara Garcia at the library for more details.

An indoor program that’s fun for younger children is the Paper Plate Snowman Craft, for ages 2-5. You can pick up a kit between Tuesday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 28. A fun, easy craft for those days when it’s too cold to go outside, and it’s perfect for little fingers.

Paint Pouring is the activity for ages 10 and up on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. Shake off the winter doldrums with an afternoon of wild paint experiments while you pour, drip, drop and drizzle paint.

Mashomack Preserve

Mashomack has a Saturday Seedlings program for the month of February, titled “I Love Nature.” There are few places that offer such abundant opportunities to engage with nature up close.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 to 10 a.m., children can explore the natural world around us and learn about different animals and habitats at the preserve. Activities will include crafts, snacks and/or exploring trails. Ages 4-8. Advance registration is required. Email [email protected] to secure your spot.

A more extensive program is offered during Winter Break. “Winter in the Woods” will be held on Friday, Feb. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Winter is a little-explored time of wonder in the world of nature. Children can spend the day at this special winter break program at Mashomack.

Explore the woods by foot or by truck, build a nestbox for bird friends, search for signs of deer and other wildlife, and make a winter-themed snack. Fun for ages 7-10. $50, scholarships available. Advance registration is required. Registration will open the end of January, email [email protected] for questions before then.

Sylvester Manor

School vacation is a great time to be at Sylvester Manor, where “Vivaldi Breaks” run during the Shelter Island School District school breaks. The next session is Feb. 20 to 24. Children will experience a dynamic, science-based, re-wilding curriculum, created in the spirit of kindness and compassion.

All sessions will thread Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” through the week, noticing the inspiration from the natural world in a musical representation of seasons. Children will create artwork, hear stories, design puppets, make animal dens, plant seedlings and more, all while developing a connection from the forest and farm to the rest of the world.

The program runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for children ages 5-10 years old and you can sign up by the day or by the week.

Year-round, Shelter Island resident children are provided a 50% discounted rate.

Daily rate is $140/day (non-resident)/$70 per day (resident).

Weekly rate is $600/week (non-resident)/ $300/week (resident).

Town of Shelter Island Recreation

Shelter Island Recreation offers fun, games and activities after school on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays (2:45 to 5 p.m.). Wear sneakers for active games.

Children will be picked up by a recreation aide after school and brought over to the youth center. There is no need for a parent/guardian to be present. You must register for this program ahead of time. Contact Recreation Director Bethany Ortmann — [email protected] or 631-749-0309.

The program runs through the school year at Shelter Island Community Center for Grades Pre-K (4 years old) to 4th Grade. FEES: $10 Per child/per day.