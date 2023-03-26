Shelter Island By the Numbers: March 26, 2023

(Courtesy photo)

5

Years after the Town became involved in an effort to have a deteriorated house at 9 Cozy Lane demolished, the order was approved at a special meeting Tuesday

129

Section of the Town Code proposing the Planning Board, not the Town Board, render final decisions on wetlands permits

3

Collaborative projects by Shelter Island School students in pre-K through grade 8 are on display at the Parrish Art Museum in the annual Student Art Exhibition, along with individual works by high school artists

8

Americorps workers helped spruce up Camp Quinipet for summer season

1

New Head Coach Jason Leta has signed on for the 2023 Shelter Island Bucks season

4 + 1

Firefighters responded to four false fire alarms and one faulty carbon monoxide alarm

in the past week