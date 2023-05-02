Shelter Island shuts out Pierson at Fiske Field: Weslek pitches complete game shutout

Harrison Weslek going straight over the top to the plate, on his way to pitching a complete-game shutout against the Pierson Whalers at Fiske Field Monday afternoon. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

After a soggy weekend, the sun was shining on Fiske Field Monday when the JV Baseball team booked another win over the Pierson Whalers, 4-0.

Harrison Weslek was on the mound in a superb outing, notching the shutout victory.

The first inning was quick, with two strikeouts and a fly-ball out for the Whalers, followed in the home half by a single by Evan Weslek, two pop-fly outs and a strikeout for the Islanders

The top of the second started with a clean scoop by shortstop Bazzy Quigley-Dunning and the throw to Evan Weslek at first for the out. Harrison was on, striking out the next two Whalers.

Leo Dougherty started the Islanders off with a walk followed by a Harry Clark single. After a strikeout, Luca Martinez drew a walk followed by a Jackson Rohrer single, and with the next batter up, the Islanders pulled off a sparkling string of steals, with Dougherty stealing home. Shelter Island was on the board, 1–0.

The top of the third saw lots of action from the Whalers with a passed ball putting a player on first, followed by a long double crushed to right field. Elijah Davidson made a fine play to keep the Whalers off the board, but it was bases loaded.

The Islanders were on their toes with three men on, and Harrison struck out the next two batters to stifle the Pierson rally.

In the bottom of the third, Evan walked, stole second and a double to center by Harrison sent him home. Elijah hit a fielder’s choice that plated Harrison. A walk and a couple of more strikeouts ended the inning with the Islanders on top, 3-0.

Harrison gave up two singles and struck out the side in the visitor’s half.

There was an excellent team effort by the Islanders in the top of the fifth when the third base runner for the Whalers got caught in a pickle.

Elijah and Luca, exchanging throws, had him in a rundown. Quigley-Dunning and Harrison, backing up the play, charged in to help seal the deal, with Quigley-Dunning making the throw to Elijah for the out at home.

There’s nothing like an exciting pickle to get everyone up and out of their seats.

The bottom of the inning was less exciting, with a walk and three strikeouts by the Islanders, but another run by Rohrer in the bottom of the sixth and the Islanders were in fine shape at 4–0, when the Whalers took their last at bat.

Harrison got everyone home for dinner on time, striking out the side.

The Islanders face the Whalers again in Sag Harbor on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Road trip, anyone?