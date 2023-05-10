Recitals slated for Perlman campus: Elite musicians to play this weekend

Abigel Kralik will perform on the violin this weekend at the Perlman Music Program’s concert. (Courtesy photo)

Two of the popular Stires-Stark Alumni Recitals will be coming to the Perlman Music Program’s campus this weekend on Saturday, May 13, at 5 p.m.

Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt will perform on the viola, accompanied by Jun Cho on the piano. On Sunday, May 14, at 2:30 p.m., the recital will feature Abigel Kralik on the violin with Maxim Lando on the piano.

Mr. Lando was awarded “Best Chamber Music Album of the Year” at the 2023 International Classical Music Awards (ICMA) for his CD “Into Madness” (recorded by Bavarian Radio on Berlin Classics) with German violinist Tassilo Probst. Tickets for each recital are $35.

Milena Pajaro-van de Stad was the founding violist of the Dover Quartet, on the faculty at The Curtis Institute of Music and Northwestern University’s Bienen School of Music, and a part of the Quartet in Residence of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Pianist Jun Cho frequently performs with musicians including Itzhak Perlman and the members of New York Philharmonic.

He is currently an artist-faculty member at the Perlman Music Program, and the studio pianist of Mr. Perlman at the Juilliard School.

The only musician listed in 2020’s Forbes Hungary “30 under 30” list, Hungarian-Nicaraguan-American violinist Abigel Kralik earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from The Juilliard School under Mr. Perlman’s tutelage.

For information, visit perlmanmusicprogram.org/stiresstark-recitals.