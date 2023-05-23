Celebrating art on Taylor’s Island: Public invited to opening reception

Climbing Clematis, by Joyce Brian.

Islander Joyce Brian’s vibrant paintings of Shelter Island flora and fauna are on display from the end of May until the end of September at the Smith-Taylor Cabin on Taylor’s Island in Coecles Harbor, a unique site that has inspired many artists.

Volunteer stewards of the Taylor’s Island Foundation will facilitate your visit by arranging to meet you at the Congdon Road Town Dock to board Taylor’s Whaler, or out at the Island if you arrive by your own boat or kayak.

You’re invited to meet Joyce, celebrate art, architecture and public space at an Opening Reception on Friday, May 26, 5-7 p.m. (no rain date is scheduled).

Please phone 631-749-1603 or email [email protected] to attend the Opening and/or to coordinate your visit to the Cabin this summer.