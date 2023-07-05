Shelter Island in ‘moderate drought’: Dry July could worsen conditions

(Courtesy photo)

Drought. Well, not quite yet, but Shelter Island is headed in that direction.

Greg Toner of the Water Advisory Committee (WAC), who compiles data on well water levels and works with colleague Ken Pysher on rain levels, warned on June 29 that if July is very dry, it’s likely to trigger a drought requiring forced controls on water usage.

The WAC recommended and the Town Board defined circumstances that would prompt strict requirements. Town Engineer Joe Finora told the WAC he opposed any effort to alter the established levels, while advising in some neighborhoods such as Silver Beach, that it would be wise for residents to be especially sensitive to the heightened circumstances that already exist.

There have been times of heavy rain, but they have tended to be brief, Mr. Toner said.

What has for months been described as “abnormally dry” by the National Integrated Drought Information System, moved up the scale in June and the Island is currently categorized as being in a “moderate drought,” describing the situation as “guarded,” with advice for voluntary reductions in water usage.

The Town website and a sign to be posted in the Center will alert residents and visitors to voluntarily conserve water, while not imposing strict requirements, which could become necessary by the end of this month.

Usually, water usage rises in summer months as the Island’s population grows with visitors arriving.

The recharge of water into the aquifer in the late fall and winter months was not sufficient this year. Should precipitation remain low, moving the town to an emergency status, there would be additional mandatory requirements.

Center wastewater project

Mr. Finora said there could be changes in the town’s plans for a single wastewater treatment system to serve several public buildings in the Center. Since the Shelter Island School project construction is underway with installation of commercial nitrogen-reducing I/A (Innovative/Alternative) septic system rather than waiting for an area wide system, town officials are exploring how a reduced flow of septic wastes in the Center affects its plans.

Mr. Finora explained that the town could still go with a Nitrex system officials believe are superior to some other systems. But use of the Nitrex technology may not require a central treatment system, he said, and could be used in individual building units. There’s no decision yet and an economy of scale could still be determined to be best achieved with a central treatment system, the town engineer said.

Water testing

As previously reported, residents in a triangle that covers the Center and extends to the Menantic Creek area have been offered free testing for water quality. But a few who are just outside the triangle have asked to be added and there’s an effort to extend the offer to them. As of the June 29 WAC meeting, 115 people living within the triangle have asked to be included in the testing. They will get full results and explanations, but town officials will receive only area reports, which provide a general sense of problems that need to be addressed to provide potable water.

The Town awaits an update from the Suffolk County Water Authority on preliminary tests in Sachem’s Woods to determine if it might be a place to have wells dug that could produce potable water in sufficient quantities.

Alliance?

Community Housing Board Chairwoman Elizabeth Hanley met with WAC members to suggest the two committees work together, since any effort to create housing must be linked to what’s environmentally sustainable. No one on the Community Housing Board (CHB) wants to create any housing that negatively impacts the water supply, Ms. Hanley said.

Both committees want a “vibrant year-round community,” and the best way to achieve that is to ensure that wherever housing is created — whether the result of new structures or accessory dwelling units — it must be limited to sites where there is sufficient potable water.

Whether that housing is affordable or market price, the impact on the aquifer must be taken into consideration, Ms. Hanley said.

WAC Chairman Peter Grand told Ms. Hanley to return to the WAC whenever she wants to brainstorm about projects.