Whalers all week for Shelter Island Bucks: Win some, lose one against Sag Harbor

On Friday, July 7, the Sag Harbor Whalers shut out the Shelter Island Bucks 10-0 on a hot day at Fiske Field.

The Bucks have been playing the Whalers all week, and playing well. On Independence Day, the Islanders added their own fireworks and defeated the Whalers on their home field by a score of 8-4. On Thursday, July 6, the Bucks claimed yet another victory from the Whalers, beating them 13-9 at Fiske Field, with Cooper Donlin (Oakland) hitting a two-run home run, the big blow of the game for the home team.

For their third game on Friday, July 7, the Whalers finally got the Bucks back.

Donlin was on the mound, but was in trouble right away. With the bases loaded and no outs, a long drive hopped over the outfield fence for a ground rule double allowing two Whalers to score. This was followed by two other runs, including a Whaler coming home on a wild pitch.

After four walks and three wild pitches Coach Jason Leta brought in Caden Carlin (Monmouth U). The Bucks played hard, crisp defense behind Carlin in the second inning, with infielders diving for balls, making throws from their knees, and in the outfield, Conor Kiely (Stonehill Col) making an impressive catch to end the inning.

But the Bucks had a hard time with their at-bats. When they took the field after going quietly, walks and passed balls loaded the bases again, and a single to left field brought a Whaler home. The Bucks made a pitching change, bringing in Ben Cohen (Fairleigh Dickinson U Florham). In an attempted double play the Bucks only managed to get one out and a Whaler scored from third. The Islanders again went quietly in the home half of the inning.

The Bucks again put in some great work in the field, with a well-executed double play after a strikeout, making it a quick inning.

In the 7th inning the Bucks put pressure on the Whalers by making another great double play early in the inning. But Tucker Genovesi (Paul D Camp) came home on a wild pitch and a liner to the outfield allowed Olivia Pichardo (Brown U), the first female NCAA Division I baseball player, to score. An error on a ground ball allowed another Whaler score, making the final score 10-0 Whalers.

The Bucks were unable to score in the last licks.

The next home games are July 17 vs. the Aviators; July 18 vs. Ospreys, July 19 vs the Breakers; and July 21 vs. the Whalers.

Come on out for some great baseball and a great time at Fiske Field.