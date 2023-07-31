Shelter Island Library Director and architects to meet with community: Thursday session to discuss design plans

(Reporter file)

With the approval of a $9.5 million Shelter Island Library expansion project in June, Director Terry Lucas has been actively exploring financing possibilities.

But she said she still wants to hear from the community for suggested changes to the plans.

Toward that end, she and architects Todd Harvey and Christopher Sepp will be meeting with the community Thursday at 6 p.m. to hear ideas for changes to the plan.

Throughout the past year, Ms. Lucas has been reaching out to the community for suggestions. Participants have spoken about green initiatives to save energy; an area designated for young children’s activities; and artwork to be displayed in several areas. Others have asked for changes such as a coffee machine rather than a café.

Prior to the community meeting on Thursday, Ms. Lucas and the architects will be meeting with representatives of the Island art community for their input.

Thursday’s session is an opportunity to have suggestions considered.

“Your input will allow us to create a library that reflects the needs of the community,” Ms. Lucas said.

There is no requirement for registering for the session.