Increase in Shelter Island dog population

(Credit: Peter Waldner)

Something’s going on here that we’re determined to get to the bottom of — or not.

Last week we spied Scraps the Dog sitting in the North Ferry line blocking traffic. Here he is again (see above), taking up space on Patricia Foulkrod’s front porch stairs of her Shelter Island Art House.

Also, as Patrica and her Bella look on, we see that Scraps has been joined by his pal, Woody, sitting in front of him, according to Peter Waldner, who should know.

Watch this space closely in the coming weeks, as we follow the intrepid pooches (or reasonable facsimiles) and their trek throughout the Island, all leading to the 13th annual ArtSI Studio Tour, coming up Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20.