Daily Update: Former supervisor Jim Dougherty has died; Letter to the Editor
Here are the headlines for Monday, August 21, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Former supervisor Jim Dougherty has died
Shelter Island Letter to the Editor: Aug. 21, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Local 7th to 12th grade students join Rescue Wing’s inaugural STEM camp
Search continues for local vet’s service dog, Gigi
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead volunteer named New York Firefighter of the Year
Two years later, fentanyl crisis persists, straining area first responders
NORTHFORKER
Catch live music every Tuesday at Orient Beach State Park’s Sunshine Shack
Northforker Wine Club: Italian summer on the North Fork
SOUTHFORKER
Catching a wave (and the wonder of them) with surfer and instructor, Pat Fallon
Get centered at these 7 South Fork Pilates studios
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 84 degrees according to the National Weather Service. There will be a 30% chance of scattered showers tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.