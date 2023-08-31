Mashomack pursues community outreach

The Mashomack Preserve is a classroom for this member of the Environmental Explorers Summer Program. (Credit: Rebecca Kusa)

Staff at The Nature Conservancy’s Mashomack Preserve hosted a Coffee Chat on Saturday, Aug. 19. Along with representatives of TNC, Rebecca Mundy and program staff provided an overview of Mashomack’s many activities, while seeking input from members of the community.

Among recent changes are the conversion of the gift shop to a reading nook, with bilingual selections, which parents are encouraged to read aloud to their children. A handicapped-accessible teaching pavilion has been constructed, enabling a broader range of visitor activities.

Mashomack has offered professional development opportunities to teachers in the fields relevant to the natural resources of the preserve. For youth ages 13 and 14, who are not ready to get jobs yet, there is an opportunity to develop their leadership skills by becoming youth assistants for the Environmental Explorers Program.

The programs offered are not limited to the grounds of Mashomack, but through partnerships with Peconic Landing, the Heights Beach Club camp and other organizations, outreach is provided to bring the valuable resources of Mashomack beyond its perimeters to many more of its neighbors.