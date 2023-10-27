Shelter Island to serve up Halloween treats — Sweet, scary and savory

The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party took over an Island lawn to usher in the Halloween celebrations. (Credit: Martin J. Dempsey)

The Halloween Parade will step off from in front of the Center Firehouse on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 4 p.m.

When the whistle sounds, the traditional parade of hobgoblins and ragamuffins, Elsas, pirates, Jedi warriors, Spidermen and Barbies will celebrate the spookiest of days on the Island.

This year, the parade will be dedicated to Chrissy Gross, known to generations of Island children and parents as the beloved school crossing guard for three decades, who passed away in September. Hot dogs, mac and cheese and other refreshments will be served at the Firehouse afterward.

The Shelter Island Public Library will have its Spooky Walk also on Tuesday, Oct. 31. All ages are welcome, from 10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Visitors are invited to come by on Halloween to creep through a frightening house of horrors, if you dare. As a reminder, the spooky walk may feature flashing lights and frightful scenes.

The Library also has lots of Halloween crafts and other activities to keep children of all ages busy and entertained in the leadup to Halloween.

Mashomack Preserve ’s Halloween Trail will be open tonight, Friday, Oct. 27, from 5 – 7 p.m. One of the most anticipated events at Mashomack beckons visitors to come walk in the woods at night along a self-guided Halloween trail. You can expect to meet some interesting and entertaining nature characters in costume and have some not-too-scary fun.

Don your Halloween costume and traipse the trails. Refreshments will be served at the Visitors Center following the Walk.

There is the traditional Halloween Trick or Treat carried out along Smith Street, which runs into School Street, also dedicated to Chrissy Gross. Candy donations may be dropped off at the school, or at the front porch of 2 South Ferry Rd., where Ms. Gross operated a B&B.

Although not usually open on Tuesdays, Shelter Island Slice will be open from 3 – 8 p.m. on Halloween to finish up the day with a tasty pizza treat.

If you don’t have a pumpkin yet, stop by Sylvester Manor Educational Farm to pick one up, carve your best Jack o’Lantern design, and light up the spooky night.