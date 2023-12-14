Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Dec. 14, 2023

(Reporter file photo)

To the Editor:

Everyone deserves the presumption of innocence and due process under the law. This includes Legislator-elect Catherine Stark, who was arrested recently for driving under the influence (see story, “Legislator to rep Island arrested,” Dec. 7). As Ms. Stark awaits her day in court, she will be able to go to work and receive treatment for her illness at home.

Legislator-elect Stark isn’t the first elected official in this situation. Majority Leader Nick Caracappa, who was arrested on charges of domestic violence in 2020, was also able to work and be at home while awaiting trial, as did former Legislator William “Doc” Spencer.

Bail reform provides the same opportunities to those who would have previously languished in jail because they lacked the funds to pay to get out, which disproportionately impacted poor people and communities of color.

The GOP/Conservative Party platform centered on fear mongering around criminal justice reform legislation. I hope that this moment, where one of their own is affected, will provide the GOP and Conservative parties a moment of self reflection on their fear mongering of bail reform. The right to due process shouldn’t only apply to the wealthy, powerful, and well connected.

SHOSHANA HERSHKOWITZ, South Setauket

Thanks to the Ladies

To the Editor:

This summer I had the privilege of being chosen by the Shelter Island American Legion Ladies Auxiliary to attend Empire Girls State at Brockport College. While I was there I had the opportunity to listen to powerful guest speakers and learn about how government operates.

While there I stepped out of my comfort zone and made friendships that I am sure will last a lifetime. The energy of the environment that Girls State fosters is a positive yet intense workload. I would like to take a moment to formally thank the Shelter Island Ladies Auxiliary for this amazing opportunity. I am eternally grateful.

KAITLYN GULLUSCIO, Shelter Island

Menorahs for all

To the Editor:

A beautiful Menorah Lighting in the warm rain . Praying for all the hostages and that the lights we kindled Sunday will brighten their hearts, knowing we are praying for them all to be released.

Bring them home now.

Thank you Rabbi Berel for bringing your beautiful children, delicious Sufganiyot, latkes, and Menorahs for all. We loved the music!

SUSAN & JONATHAN SCHROTT, Shelter Island

Masterpiece

To the Editor:

To those who have not yet had the pleasure of reading Susan Schrott’s amazing book, “Rise with Radiance,” rush to the Historical Society to get your copy.

Such joy, such goodness and grace on each page, coupled with beautiful accompanying art work. A complete masterpiece.

STEPHANIE ZINGER, Shelter Island