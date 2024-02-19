Shelter Island ‘Souper Bowl’ scores a win: School rallies to support food pantry

National Honor Society member Harper Congdon proudly displays her tuna tower. Part of the final job included sorting and checking expiration dates on the cans before stocking up the food pantry with the donations. (Courtesy photo)

Among numerous service activities the National Honor Society students at Shelter Island School perform throughout the school year, there’s one that engages all the grades in a bit of friendly competition.

The even and odd grades try to outdo each other in collecting food items or cash donations for the Shelter Island Food Pantry.

The “Souper Bowl” got off to a slower than usual start, according to adviser Janine Mahoney, but then the classes picked up some momentum and collected over 500 items and $100 for the Food Pantry.

Stocking up the food pantry with the donations are, from left, Quinn Sobejana, Dariana Duran Alvarado, Leo Dougherty, Mackenzie Speece, Nathan Cronin, Harper Congdon, Kaitlyn Gulluscio and Robert Beckwith. (Courtesy photo)

The Odd grades edged out the Even grades in the final quarter, with a 24-item lead.

This annual tradition reflects the support of the school and the community at large who recognize the importance of the pantry to their fellow Islanders.