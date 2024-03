(Peter Waldner illustration)

“Miracle in the Park” is the title of the spring school play that the Shelter Island School Drama Club will perform in April.

The dates for the performances of the play are Thursday, April 11, at 7 p.m.; Friday, April 12, 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 13, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, April 14, 3 p.m.

The show is an original musical, written by John Kaasik, who also directs, with choreography by Laura Dickerson.