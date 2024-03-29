Friday Night Dialogue at the Shelter Island Library: Pandemic Mixtape

Author Alison Cupp Relyea will speak at the Library on Friday, April 5. (Courtesy photo)

Author Alison Cupp Relyea will speak at the Shelter Island Public Library on Friday, April 5, drawing on her new book, “Soundtrack: Liner Notes from a Pandemic Mixtape.”

Remember the darkest days of the pandemic, when we were “sheltering in place” like it was the Middle Ages? It really caused us to consider everything differently, as we took a breather from the breakneck pace that has come to define so many lives.

Ms. Cupp Relyea will discuss how she processed her own range of emotions from that unique period in a live Friday Night Dialogue in person at 7 p.m.

In 20 essays and two bonus tracks written during the heart of the COVID-19 crisis, the author evokes the power of music to inspire, heal, and move us during our most difficult times.

“Soundtrack” acts as a microphone to amplify the intersection of intimate bonds, surprising nostalgia, and universal meaning that were essential to cope with the defining world event of our era.

Like homemade mixtapes curated with love and deep intention back in the day, Ms. Cupp Relyea will talk about how she carefully chose the words and rhythms intended to resonate with the reader.

Join Alison Cupp Relyea as she shares vulnerable family moments and the lasting influences of pop culture icons such as Sinéad O’Connor, Patti Smith and Tom Hanks, and examines how curiosity and connection can lead to a greater understanding of the relationships, environments, and voices that shape us.

To register visit: shelterislandpubliclibrary.org/april-2024-adult-programs or call 631-749-0042.