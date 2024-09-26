Shelter Island volleyball team came through with grueling schedule

Shelter Island hosted Port Jefferson Monday, Sept. 23 in a league match. Above, Miranda Marcello leaps high to tap the ball over the net against a Port Jefferson blocker as El Schack (18), Johanna Kaasik (6) and Paulina Nava cover her. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Port Jefferson, which visited the Island on Monday, Sept. 23, is atop League VII for good reason.

The large, disciplined squad runs the fastest offense and most dynamic defense we’ve seen in the league for years. The Islanders, with no practice, had just one rest day after a grueling three-day match marathon before facing the powerhouse. I was braced for a “let’s just get through this” effort by the varsity team. But I was happily surprised.

True, the Royals won the match, but the Islanders gave their grittiest performance of the season. It was heartening to see the team relying on one another, recognizing when they needed a break and trusting their teammates. It’s a sign of a maturing team, and as we are poised to begin the second half of the season, a sign of even better things to come.

But really: How can it be half way through the volleyball season already?

Five consecutive away matches, including three varsity matches in three days, has made the last two weeks a challenge for the teams. But the mid-season check-in gives players and coaches perspective on how individual skills and team chemistry are progressing.

It is about this time that we often try to make changes to rotations or philosophies to take advantage of emerging leadership.

The junior varsity team is beginning to hit its stride. The squad definitely brings enthusiasm and fun into the gym. They support each other unequivocally: when Maeve Springer missed a serve after stringing a few in a row a teammate called out “It’s O.K., Maeve.” A bright smile directed at the bench showed how much that positive comment helped.

In the Sept. 20 match against Greenport, the JV won the first set and narrowly lost the remaining two. Coach Kristin Sweeney was enormously proud of their tenacity and selflessness. Many players are improving their in-game serving (very important at the JV level) and earning stickers which are proudly displayed on water bottles and notebooks.

Natalie Mamisashvili got her first serve over and in during that match, paving the way for more success the following day.

Lily Brigham has blossomed from a shy player into one hungry for time on the court. Makayla Cronin has become a student of the game, understanding why and how plays evolve or where to be on the court. Her always speedy reflexes are turning into great playable saves.

The Southampton match on Sept. 21 continued the overall growth as a team. Lexi Bartilucci has nice hands as well as a reliable pass. She can shift gears from defense to offense on a dime, an important trait for a setter. Lily Potter is one of the most consistent servers on the team; her hard work on her hitting form is resulting in nice improvement.

Kylie Kuhr is a whirling dervish. She’s quick at getting to passes and has a nice touch on the ball. Being a lefty means she also can easily convert a tight pass into an offensive opportunity. Sadie Green-Clark showcased much improved movement on the court, challenging the Mariners hitters at the net and transitioning to be ready for offense.

VARSITY

The varsity has been hit with a string of schedule conflicts and illness throughout the first half of the season, so we have rarely played an opponent at full strength.

On Sept. 19, senior caption Dariana Durán had an academic conflict, so we faced the Ross Ravens without our steady court leader. However, Paulina Nava has good skills. She served very well, including 3 aces, and passed nicely in Durán’s stead.

The Ross School is the only other Class D opponent in Suffolk County, and we’re often evenly matched. Pumped up, we started quickly, but Ross called a timeout and adjusted to our tactics. They pulled ahead and took the first set 25-21. The second set started the same, Islanders up, but Ross closing the gap to pull ahead. However, this time the Islanders responded.

Lauren Gibbs served 5 consecutive points to catch up, ending the day with 6 aces. A great heads-up cover and save by Elliot Schack got Mandy Marcello to the service line. Marcello, who has the ability to analyze her comfort level on the court, adjusted her serving style on the fly and pulled us to 23 points. Juliana Medina, again helping out on the varsity court, sealed our first set win of the season, 25-21.

The next two sets were also evenly scored. Ross took the third set 25-17, while the Islanders fought back and won the fourth 25-16 to force the 5th set tiebreaker. In the final set we traded points until Ross held a thin advantage 6-5, but from there Ross put together an 8-point string which was too much to overcome.

While the loss was disappointing, the match showed we can win sets and put together some offense. Johanna Kaasik led the team with 7 kills, but nearly every other player notched points on that stat category as well.

The next day, we headed to the North Fork to see the Greenport/Southold Clippers. This time Nava had a work conflict, so we gathered our crew of 8 for the match, knowing we had limited substitution options. The Clippers featured some of the toughest serving we have seen all season, putting together discouraging back-to-back 9- and 8-point runs in the first set.

The Islanders were visibly frustrated and the normally characteristic support for one another wore thin.

The next two sets were played with only six athletes available — no substitutions were forthcoming for a break. Lili Kuhr, the shortest athlete on the team who normally is a defensive specialist played all the way around, both front and back row. She also grew more confident in her serves, a goal she had for the season.

On the flip side of the coin, Mae Brigham, one of the tallest Islanders, often plays only the front row. She had the chance to both block and hit up front and bring her improving defense to the back row. The second set featured a more respectable 25-12 score, while the third set was evenly played to 25-19. While discomfited by the breakdown in team cohesiveness in the first set, I was proud of the way the team rallied through the match.

Sept. 21 featured our third match in as many days. For the match against Southampton, Kuhr was out, meaning our defensive substitutions were limited. Quinn Sobejana did a nice job digging up some tough attacks and Brigham’s improving offense was a bright spot, but overall the team simply seemed worn out after the long two weeks on the road with multiple matches in a row.

The thing I appreciate about this team is it’s willing to work hard and improve. After Monday’s game, we get a chance to take a breath, rest and recharge for the second half of the season. I have no doubt that this young team will continue to make improvements each match.

Our next home match will be on Tuesday, Oct. 8 against the Pierson Whalers. JV plays at 4 p.m., followed by varsity at 5:45 p.m.