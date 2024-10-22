Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Oct. 22, 2024

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

On Oct. 15, Elizabeth Yael Lee, 38, of Shelter Island was stopped at 7:10 p.m. for impeding traffic by driving too slowly and, upon further investigation, was determined to be intoxicated. The defendant was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, processed, arraigned and released on her own recognizance with instructions to return to court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Tickets were issued on Oct. 11 to Jessica Hockstra of East Hampton on Bateman Road for operating a motor vehicle while her registration was suspended or revoked; having an uninspected motor vehicle; and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

ACCIDENTS

On Oct. 12, Karen Lissakers of Shelter Island was driving westbound on West Neck Road when a deer struck the left front end of her vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage.

OTHER REPORTS

A Silver Beach complainant reported firewood missing from his property on Oct. 11. Police assisted Westhampton Beach police with information on a suspect on Oct. 11. A set of headphones found on Hay Beach were turned in on Oct. 12. Loud music in Menantic was reported on the 12th; police spoke to the owner who stated he would lower the sound. A 911 call on the 12th was investigated; there was no emergency at the Ram Island location.

An intoxicated male reported on a Heights property on Oct. 12 had left when police arrived. A possibly illegal tree stand was reported on Oct. 13 in Ram Island. The officer responding observed the tree stand, which was to be reported to Constable Payne.

Loud music being played from a car being cleaned on Oct. 13 in the Center was turned down after police responded. An officer responded to a verbal domestic dispute in South Ferry on Oct. 13.

Radar enforcement was conducted in Cartwright on Oct. 14, resulting in one warning. A wallet lost near Stars Café was reported on Oct. 14. An officer assisted the caller in checking her vehicle, where the wallet was located under the driver’s seat.

A West Neck caller reported on Oct. 14 that renovations to his residence were started without his permission.

Officers taught DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Lesson 1 on over-the-counter and prescription medicines to the 6th grade on Oct. 15; 10th grade on the 16th; and 5th grade on the 17th in support of the Shelter Island School Opioid Awareness Series.

Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in West Neck on Oct. 15, with no violations observed. Responding to a complaint on the 15th that two trucks had cut the North Ferry line, police learned that a vehicle behind them had allowed them into the line. The officer instructed the truck drivers to wait for the other vehicles in line to be loaded.

A confidential investigation into illegal narcotic activity was opened on Oct. 16. Police escorted a defendant to arraignment on the 16th.

An investigation was requested into a voice message in Cartwright on Oct 16. Officers responded to an ongoing domestic dispute in the Center on Oct. 16.

A Shelter Island Highway Department foreman reported a tree leaning on a primary wire in West Neck on the 17th; PSEG was informed. Family members of an individual came to police headquarters on the 17th to get information regarding the person’s welfare.

In other reports: police assisted with entry to a locked car; attended School Lunch with a Police Officer; conducted well-being checks; provided a lift assist; investigated an open door; and assisted with North Ferry traffic congestion.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

An injured deer reported in Menantic on Oct. 11 was dispatched. The Shelter Island Highway Department was notified for removal. A deer reported on Oct. 12 lying on the side of a road in the Center and possibly injured was observed by the officer to be dead on arrival.

The Animal Control Officer (ACO) responded to a call in Menantic on Oct. 12 of a dog at large in the caller’s front yard. Recognizing the dog by description, the ACO phoned the owner multiple times with no answer. Upon arrival the owner was at home and the dog was in his own yard barking.

The ACO requested that the owner bring the dog inside. The ACO was unable to locate a dog reported at large in the Center on Oct. 13.

Two dogs at large in West Neck on Oct. 15 were located with their owner when the ACO investigated. A banded pigeon collected by the ACO on the 15th was traced to an owner in Rhode Island. When the owner did not answer, the ACO placed the bird with a wildlife rehabber.

MARINE INCIDENTS

Kayaks stored in violation of the Town Code were impounded on Ram Island on Oct. 15; the impound fee must be paid prior to release.

A floating dock in Menantic was reported on Oct. 16 to be hung up with a boat attached. The bay constable freed the dock and ensured the vessel was properly secured, then notified the caretaker. A caller reported securing a sailboat adrift in Coecles Harbor on Oct. 17 to a Coecles Harbor Marina mooring. The bay constable contacted the owner to retrieve it.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services and Stony Brook Paramedic responded to two cases on Oct. 12, three on the 13th, two on the 14th, and one on the 17th, and transported eight patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital. One person on the 13th refused treatment.

ALARMS

A fire alarm was accidentally activated in Cartwright on Oct. 11 during a battery change. Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) Chief Beckwith was on the scene to confirm. Another fire alarm in the Center that day was confirmed by SIFD as not an emergency.

Shower steam in the Manor House at Mashomack that day caused a fire alarm activation, which was confirmed as a false alarm. A Center fire alarm was activated by a shower on Oct. 12. SIFD Chief Rasmussen was on the scene and confirmed there was no emergency.

An alarm was activated accidentally in the Center on the 13th. A Westmoreland alarm activated on Oct 15 was investigated; the premises were found to be secure.