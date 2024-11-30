After thanks, a season for giving: Many ways to help spread the joy

Sunrise over the Island. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy

Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, is an occasion to inspire generosity and a reminder that each of us can make a difference.

Still warmed by the spirit of Thanksgiving, Islanders can put their generous instincts to work in a number of ways, helping their neighbors to meet challenges; make our community a more beautiful, vibrant place; and ensure the holiday season — suddenly upon us — is filled with joy, especially for the littlest among us.

Nurse Mary Kanarvogel has her annual toy drive underway, to help families see the sparkle of Christmas joy in their children’s eyes. New, unwrapped toys are requested and can be deposited in a box in the school lobby. There are also boxes at Town Hall and the Shelter Island Historical Society.

Nurse Mary is working with CAST (Center for Advocacy, Support, Transformation), which will host a gathering where parents can select an appropriate toy from the donations and gift-wrap the toys themselves.

To help children experience the joy of giving, the Shelter Island School PTSA organizes a Holiday Boutique. New and gently used items can be dropped off in the school lobby between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. school days through Dec. 17.

Donations of gift wrapping supplies, paper, tape and bows are also welcome. Volunteers will gift wrap the children’s purchases to help them surprise family members.

Men’s gifts are especially welcome, as are housewares, toys and home decor. No stuffed animals, clothing, blankets or other fabric gifts can be accepted. For any questions, email [email protected]

Here’s a list of other Shelter Island organizations that will be grateful for your support, whether on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, or with a year-end donation. If your New Year’s resolution is to get more involved in the community, several of them will welcome you as a volunteer.

• American Legion Mitchell Post 281 (PO Box 2021,C)

• CAST – Center for Advocacy, Support, Transformation (castnorthfork.org)

• East End Hospice (eeh.org)

• Fighting Chance (fightingchance.org)

• Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library (shelterislandpubliclibrary.org/friends-of-the-shelter-island-library)

• Garden Club of Shelter Island (PO Box 112, C)

• Island Gift of Life Foundation (islandgiftoflife.org)

• Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund/Strongpoint Theinert Ranch (josephjtheinertmemorialfund.org)

• League of Women Voters of Hamptons, Shelter Island & North Fork (my.lwv.org/new-york/hamptons)

• Mashomack Preserve/The Nature Conservancy (nature.org)

• Perlman Music Program (perlmanmusicprogram.org)

• PTSA of Shelter Island (PO Box 2015,C)

• Quinipet Camp and Retreat Center (quinipet.org)

• The Retreat (theretreatinc.org)

•Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island (siseniorfoundation.org)

• Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation (siambulancefoundation.org)

• Shelter Island Early Childhood Learning Center (shelterislandpreschool.com)

• Shelter Island Educational Foundation (shelterislandedfoundation.org)

• Shelter Island Fall 5K Run/Walk (shelterislandfall5K.com)

• Shelter Island Fire Department (PO Box 613, C)

• Shelter Island Fireworks (shelterislandfireworks.com)

• Shelter Island Food Pantry (PO Box 612, C)

• Shelter Island Friends of Music (shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org)

• Shelter Island Friends of Trees (sifriendsoftrees.org)

• Shelter Island Historical Society (shelterislandhistorical.org)

• Shelter Island Lions Foundation (shelterislandlions.org)

• Shelter Island Municipal Golf Course, Inc. (shelterislandcc.org)

• Shelter Island Police Benevolent Association (facebook.com/ShelterIslandPBA)

• Shelter Island 10k Run Community Fund (shelterislandrun.com)

• Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, Inc. (sylvestermanor.org)

• Taylor’s Island Foundation (taylorsisland.org)