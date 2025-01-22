Shelter Island JV girls basketball team showing determination and unity

Shelter Island’s Lexi Bartilucci hustles down the court ahead of East Hampton defenders in close pursuit during the Jan. 16 JV home game. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

It’s all basketball all the time in the Shelter Island gym these days. The boys and girls High School teams are in the middle of their seasons, while the 7th and 8th grade girls have just started practice.

The girls JV team is young. Seven of the nine players are 9th graders, with only one senior and one junior. Their youth makes this season a steep learning curve, but each game they’re showing improvement and often increasing their scoring. Plus, their never-back-down, never-give-up positive attitude is an excellent life lesson in itself.

In their Jan. 14 game vs. Southampton, the team put up 18 points, the highest total yet. Coach Erin Baskin said, “Our goal is to score at least 20 each game, and to have each athlete take at least one shot.”

The confidence to shoot has risen steadily, with Lexi Bartilucci having the hot hand against the Mariners. She has a quick release and very nice court sense. She scored the first 12 points. Maeve Springer has a nice outside shot and she added 6 later in the game.

Defenders are also becoming more confident and aggressive. Keili Osorio Lopez is fearless on the court, both taking the ball in against defenders or putting a body on the opponent to slow them down.

Dariana Duran Alvarado also is a pesky defender, staying with her mark. She isn’t afraid to make contact, and she went to the floor hard after a collision with a Southampton player. She bounded up immediately, shaking off the impact.

Makayla Cronin isn’t big, but she is quick and fearless. Also a member of the track team, she is a fast sprinter, keeping up with players on fast breaks and forcing them to alter their shot.

Maeve Springer (12) pulls up for a jumper from just behind the arc against East Hampton. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Lily Potter and Danielle Rasmussen also run track, so their stamina is important. Danielle is becoming more comfortable handling the ball, while Lily is solid on defense.

While overall the team is embracing the physicality of the game, boxing out under the basket and getting into position for rebounds remains an area for improvement. Coach Baskin remarked, “If we could have limited Southampton to fewer shots on their missed attempts it would have made a big difference in the score. They were tough on their offensive rebounding.”

That being said, five of the eight Islanders had five or more rebounds in the game, led by Osorio Lopez with seven and six apiece for Maeve Springer and Natalie Mamisashvili.

Mamisashvili and Bartilucci are the primary ball handlers on the court. Mamisashvili often sets up the plays, and is mobile and vocal on the court, often serving as a coach to the less confident players.

Illness and injury have been a problem for the last few games, leaving only one reserve on the bench. Kylie Kuhr was on the sidelines with crutches, but is expected back on the court soon.

In the Southampton game, eight athletes were available, which allowed the players to take a breather and check in with their coach. That bench time is important for emerging players as Coach Baskin can explain scenarios or provide advice before they return to the action.

Southampton took the game 36-18, but the team was encouraged by their progress.

On Thursday, Jan. 16, the Bonackers came to town. Lexi Bartilucci quickly scored the first points of the game, but the tall East Hampton players were able to dominate on rebounds and force turnovers. However, even as the score grew lopsided, the Islanders never stopped trying, always in constant motion and never walking on the court.

Players continued to put up shots, working on their offense. Coach Baskin never stopped coaching, her energetic and positive feedback allowing the athletes to learn from every effort.

With the team checking off goals in each practice and game and with a few other compatible schools still on the schedule, the search for the first victory is far from over.

Jan. 20-24 is Spirit Week at the school, and the Cheer Team will be coordinating a Pep Rally at the end of the school day on Friday, January 24. The girls’ game against the Pierson Whalers will kick things off at 3:30 p.m., the first half of a Spirit Week double header. The boys’ team will follow, playing The Ross School at 5 p.m. Come support our Islanders!