Shelter Island School, Police Department won’t aid ICE

With a new, aggressive immigration deportation policy in effect by the Trump Administration, the Shelter Island School District and Shelter Island Police Department are united in their approach to, as they said, protect Island residents.

While the school administration hasn’t formed any policy pertaining to the new policies coming from Washington, Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D. said, “All of our policies contain the authority and responsibility to safeguard and ensure the well-being of all of our students, irrespective of their immigration status.”

A concentrated outreach to immigrants has been stepped up over the past couple of years to bring immigrant parents closer to the school community. Outreach to the parents includes scheduling events for parents of all students to get to know one another, and offering assistance to parents learning English.

Hiring practices require that those employed in the district must be able to work legally in the United States.

Police Chief Jim Read reiterated his department’s “long-standing history of working collaboratively with all members of our community and that commitment will not change,” he said. “Our primary goal is to ensure that everyone feels safe and comfortable seeking assistance from the police.”

Immigration remains a federal responsibility carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. The Shelter Island Police Department “will not be involved in its enforcement,” Chief Read said. His stance is the same as that of other East End police departments.

As for any attempt by ICE agents entering the school, the chief said he and his officers “prioritize protecting vulnerable populations, especially children.”

There are jurisdictional boundaries between schools, local law enforcement and federal agencies, Chief Read said. Island Police have always worked closely with the school on many shared concerns, “always respecting each other’s roles while ensuring the safety and well being of children and staff. That commitment will remain unchanged,” he said.

In an additional statement, the Police Department said: “Officers are prohibited from inquiring about the immigration status of victims, witnesses, potential witnesses, or individuals seeking police assistance. In alignment with Constitutional principles and the foundations of effective policing, it is crucial that community members feel safe approaching the police without fear of immigration-related inquiries. The department will not detain individuals for suspected civil violations of federal immigration laws or on the basis of a civil immigration warrant.

“This policy has not been altered in response to any initiatives from the current presidential administration. It reflects our commitment to serving all members of the community equitably, without bias or prejudice, and in accordance with the law.”

Southold Town Supervisor Al Krupski said Monday that the town will not assist ICE by complying with recent federal directives. Riverhead Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard said that while enforcement of federal orders remains the responsibility of federal agencies, he did not rule out the use of Riverhead Town police as “an assisting local agency.”

Such assistance, he said, “would be limited in scope to support services such as traffic control or peacekeeping efforts.”

