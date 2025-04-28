First Shelter Island beach cleanup station installed

Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams and Public Works Commissioner Ken Lewis Jr. cut the ribbon on the first beach cleanup station at Menhaden Lane on April 24. (Credit: Julie Lane)

A bright sun was shining over the waterfront site at the end of Menhaden Lane as a small group gathered the morning of April 24 for the unveiling of the first of several cleanup stations to be placed at similar sites around Shelter Island.

RELIC Sustainability, a North Fork-based nonprofit dedicated to cleaner coastlines, plan other installations at Hiberry Lane, Bootleggers Alley and Reel Point.

Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams and Public Works Commission Ken Lewis Jr. cut a yellow ribbon from the sign at the end of Menhaden Lane in a brief ceremony marking the first installation.

The organization began speaking with Mr. Lewis last fall and he took the proposal to the Town Board, which signed on to participate, the commissioner said.

The units are simple and inexpensive, borrowing a page from handheld baskets used at many supermarkets and other retail stores. Several baskets are on posts toward the back of the sites with instructions to take one and pick up litter others have left strewn around and deposit the trash in receptacles. QR codes on signs enable those who participate in cleaning up the litter to report their progress and notify officials if a receptacle needs to be emptied.

RELIC has 14 sites in Southold and seven in Riverhead, with many more throughout other Long Island communities.

The program grew out of an apparel business developed by brothers Aidan and Alex Kravitz. They grew up enjoying boating and fishing in the area and became dismayed by the quality of water they experienced. Apparel emblazoned with messages about water quality focused on the need to address worsening conditions.

In 2016, their initial effort was through water quality improvement with oyster restoration oysters habitat; the bi-valves filter 50 gallons of water each day.

In 2020, friend Jack Fink encouraged the creation of the beach cleanup stations.

A collaboration with local businesses, municipalities don’t pay for the installations, but provide spaces.