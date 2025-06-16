Shelter Island School Nurse Mary Kanarvogel is the May Employee of Month 

To know her is to love her, colleagues at Shelter Island School said, choosing School Nurse Mary Kanarvogel as the May Employee of the Month. (Credit: Julie Lane)

“Guardian Angel” is the title Personnel Director Todd Gulluscio uses to describe the woman best known throughout the town as Nurse Mary. He was talking about Mary Kanarvogel, was honored by her Shelter Island School colleagues at the June 9 Board of Education meeting as the Employee of the Month for May.

Nurse is only a fraction of her work in the district, Mr. Gulluscio said. Her contribution is consistently related to helping others, he added. Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., called her “one my best friends,” a person he always seeks advice from when he is struggling with decisions.

She’s kind, patient, always there for everyone, compassionate, colorful and calming, said Board of Education President Kathleen Lynch. Board member Tracy McCarthy said it’s Ms. Kanarvogel you want present when you can’t be there yourself to help your child.

Board member Margaret Colligan said when the CAST food truck visits the Island to provide nourishing food to those in need, they seek out Ms. Kanarvogel with other needs because they know she cares and will do all she can to help.Board member Anthony Rando summed it up, calling her “amazing and super