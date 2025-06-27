Shelter Island History Museum Sunday at Union Chapel 

At Sunday’s 10:30 service, Nanette Lawrenson, executive director of Shelter Island History Museum, will speak about the White family of artists — “Generations of Shelter Island Impressionists” — including Nelson H. White, who painted this scene of West Neck Creek. (Coutesy image)

Everyone is welcome to Union Chapel on Shelter Island History Museum Sunday, when Nanette Lawrenson, executive director of the museum, will speak about the history of the White family of artists — “Generations of Shelter Island Impressionists.”

The popular musical group, Sweet Island Dulcimers, will perform under the direction of Chapel Music Director Linda Betjeman at the service on June 29 at 10:30 a.m. This will be an outside service in our shady grove, followed by a reception catered by Stars Café.

About the White family

In 1908, Henry Cooke White, a painter, sailed over from Connecticut to Shelter Island. He bought a large tract of land on Menantic Creek, and in 1916, built a family “fishing homestead” on the water. A studio and boathouse were constructed soon after and are still used by the family today. He passed this artistic tradition to his son, Nelson Cooke White, and to his grandson, Nelson Holbrook White, who continues to paint today. The White family’s artwork is primarily characterized by its impressionist style, focusing on capturing the beauty of the natural world, particularly landscapes.

To show their respect and dedication to environmental preservation, in 2022, the family sold 20 acres of undeveloped land to the Island’s Community Preservation Fund.

Starting on June 28, the Shelter Island History Museum will exhibit artworks by the White family — a great fit for the mission of the History Museum, which is to collect and preserve the artifacts, records and stories that define the Island’s unique history.

About Sweet Island Dulcimers

Sweet Island Dulcimers was formed six years ago by Linda Betjeman, who teaches and plays Appalachian dulcimers, often called “mountain dulcimers.” These uniquely American instruments, originally built and played by early Appalachian settlers, have surged in popularity in the last 20 years, and there are now dulcimer groups across the country.

Sweet Island Dulcimers specializes in traditional early American hymns, ballads, and folk music but also play cowboy songs, world music and The Beatles. The group has performed for churches, children’s groups and passersby on Crescent Beach, where members often practice during the summer. They meet weekly year-round and anyone is welcome to join. Instrumentalists include Susan Ahlborn, Wendy Clark, Lynn Coolidge, Anne Danforth, Christina Herman, Vicky Kotula, Linda Kraus, Charity Robey and Linda Betjeman.

Join us on June 29 outdoors — please bring a chair — for Shelter Island History Museum Sunday with Nanette Lawrenson and Sweet Mountain Dulcimers and for a sweet treat and a cup of coffee from Stars Café.

Next week: Camp Quinipet Sunday with Rev. Liz Abel of the United Methodist Church, and baritone Thomas Milton.