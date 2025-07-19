Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: July 18, 2025

(Reporter file photo)

RECYCLING CENTER

To the Editor:

Section 73.4 of the Shelter Island Code requires people disposing of “Wet Garbage” to do so (i) either by having the trash weighed and pay a per pound fee or (ii) by purchasing Town trash bags and using them to dispose of trash. This rule is prominently displayed on signs at the Recycling Center. Presumably the idea is to ensure that the costs of disposing of trash are borne by the people who produce the trash.

I have been at the Recycling Center on numerous occasions and seen people disposing of trash who neither have their trash weighed nor use Town trash bags. If there has been a change to the rules that allow a third way of bearing the cost of trash disposal, I would love to be enlightened, and suggest that such an alternative also be posted.

If I am right and some people are not paying their fair share of the costs of trash disposal, I urge the Town, which is always short on revenue, to enforce the existing rules to increase revenue and ensure that all who dispose of trash at the Recycling Center pay their fair share of doing so. I note the Code provides for penalties and fines for illegal dumping.

DON THOMPSON, Shelter Island

PLEADING FOR HELP

To the Editor:

Voters want the campaign for the Island’s next supervisor to focus on the issues. The supervisor’s ad in the July 10 Reporter, pleading for “help,” is a divisive attempt to divert attention from the critical issues we face:

• Limiting town expenses and tax increases, that have grown substantially since the current supervisor, former deputy supervisor, has overseen the budget for eight years. We must analyze and debate our funding priorities. We must review contracts, insurance, department budgets and all other measures to keep costs as low as possible. All this needs to be transparent.

• Moving forward with I/A septic systems to address the municipal buildings in the Center, not continuing to delay, as the supervisor and deputy seem to want. I say move forward with I/As, as the school successfully did two years ago.

• Making the Island more affordable for current and future generations. In addition to keeping costs low, I want to expedite the construction of the 10 affordable housing units. Contrary to what the supervisor suggests, I did not apply for the Town Board seat vacated when the supervisor was elected, nor did I take any action to keep that seat vacant. Now that I’m on the Town Board, I supported the chair of the Island’s Republican party as head of the Planning Board because I believe in promoting the best people for critical positions, regardless of party affiliation.

The ad also refers to a “big city machine” which is curious as I have lived on Long Island all my life and owned a home on Shelter Island for over 40 years.

Voters want candidates to focus on issues, not on misleading and divisive grievances, as they decide who should lead Shelter Island to a brighter future. I want to represent all Shelter Island voters.

GORDON GOODING, Councilman, Town of Shelter Island, candidate for supervisor

DISAPPOINTED

To the Editor:

I have known the supervisor for over 30 years and our kids grew up sailing together. I respect Amber and consider her a friend; however, sometimes the two of us see things differently and have honest disagreements. Sometimes people make mistakes (myself included), and I was very disappointed by the unfounded claims contained in the supervisor’s ad in this paper last week — “Please help me stop the machine.”

Since I took the first claim in the subject ad as being directed at me, let me set the record straight. The ad expresses her opinion that, in early 2024, “the machine saved the vacant Town Board seat for Gordon Gooding” by voting against qualified candidates knowing he would use it as a launching pad to run for supervisor. I ran for office with Gordon and Councilman Albert Dickson, but I am my own man and not part of any machine, much less engaged in “big city machine politics.”

Gordon did not apply for the vacant seat. Councilman Dickson and I supported appointing at least two of the candidates, neither of whom/who had been affiliated with our campaign. But the supervisor and Deputy Larsen rejected those choices in favor of two others. They were at least as responsible for not filling the vacant seat as Albert and me.

Islanders come from countless different backgrounds. Many, like Amber and I, have lived and worked in the city. Many others have not. Politicians, nationally, have become accustomed to demonizing their opponents. I am concerned that this approach is spreading to our island. Even when we disagree or are running against each other, I think we need to be fair and civil in that necessary dialogue. I truly hope that the supervisor’s ad last week was nothing more than a sad mistake.

BENJAMIN DYETT, Councilman, Town of Shelter Island

DEEP ISLAND TIES

To the Editor:

We were surprised to see an ad from Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams referring to “Big City Machine Politics.”

We don’t know what she is talking about. Our chairperson, Cat Brigham, was elected to lead the local Democratic party. Cat was born and raised here, and currently teaches at the Shelter Island School. We are proud of our slate of talented, experienced candidates who have well-established, long and deep ties to our island.

Shelby Mundy (candidate for Town Clerk) and Michael Reiter (candidate for Highway Superintendent) were born and raised here and graduated from the Shelter Island School; both currently work for the Town. Children of Liz Hanley (candidate for Town Board, Chair of the Housing Committee) attended the school, and she herself attended kindergarten here. Gordon Gooding (Town Board member and candidate for Supervisor) has owned a home here for 40 years and lived here full-time for 21 years.

The two Democrats currently serving on the Town Board, Albert Dickson was born and raised on the Island and graduated from the Shelter Island School, while Benjamin Dyett has owned a home here for more than 25 years and is a former local business owner.

The current supervisor, our town’s leader, knows every single one of these folks personally, as neighbors and as government colleagues.

Leadership means setting an example, that you discuss and debate the issues that matter to our community, instead of presenting a divisive and false narrative of “us vs. them.” The Democratic Committee and our candidates believe in open dialogue for all, which is reflected in our regularly scheduled open meetings. All Islanders are invited to attend and participate and to get to know each other and our mutual concerns. Not very “machine” like!

SHELTER ISLAND DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE