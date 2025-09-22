A partnership to serve Shelter Islanders: Water Committee and School to test drinking water

Shelter Island High School student Lily Potter, with teacher Dan Williams in the science lab. Students will soon be testing the well water of Island residents for saltwater intrusion at no cost.Courtesy photo)

There’s practically no disagreement that nearing the top — or at the top — of problems to be solved on Shelter Island is keeping groundwater safe and potable.

The debate is usually centered around removing nitrates from drinking water, but another concern in the fight for clean water is confronting saltwater intrusion into freshwater wells.

A new initiative that will help determine the extent of this major problem is a partnership between the Town’s Water Advisory Committee (WAC) and Shelter Island School, providing reliable testing to residents at no cost, and then, hopefully, once problems are identified, solutions can be applied.

According to the New York State Department of Health: “When salt (also known as table salt or rock salt) dissolves in water, it forms sodium and chloride. Sodium and chloride occur naturally in groundwater, but levels can increase from road salt, water softeners, natural salt deposits, sewage and fertilizers. High sodium in well water can be a concern for people on low sodium diets. High chloride levels can cause plumbing corrosion problems, which could shorten the life of plumbing, hot water heaters and appliances, and increase the metal content of the water.

“While there is no drinking water standard for sodium, state and federal agencies recommend sodium levels in water not exceed 20 milligrams per liter (mg/L) for people on very low sodium diets and 270 mg/L for people on moderately restricted sodium diets …

“Sodium in drinking water is a more serious concern if you have a medical condition such as high blood pressure, or certain heart, kidney or liver diseases. You should talk to your healthcare provider if you are concerned about sodium levels in your drinking water and how they can affect your health.”

The Health Department recommends that, for private wells, testing be done every three to five years.

Introducing the testing program undertaken by the Town and the School, the WAC informed the public in a statement written by David Ruby, a member of the WAC, and distributed as a poster: “Living on an island surrounded by sea water poses challenges for supplying drinking water. We drink rainfall seeping through the ground into our aquifer. In the sandy soil below Shelter Island, freshwater pushes saltwater down and outward to form a fresh groundwater pool. Excess pumping can deplete this pool in some Island areas, allowing sea water to partially mix.

“This is low-level saltwater intrusion. You might not taste it or see it as cloudy water. It is also probably below the State drinking water standards. A family member might be concerned with overall salt consumption. Maybe you might just want to know how much sea water you’re drinking.

“The High School Science Department and the Town are offering free tests.

• Pick up a sample collection container and a label at Town Hall or the library

• Collect a cold-water sample after running for five minutes

• Write your house number, street address and phone number on the label

• But no names, please

• Leave the sample at the front door of the lobby at the High School

• The High School Science Department will test your sample for chloride or salt level

• For results, go to shelterislandtown.gov and then go to the Water Advisory Committee page.”

Mr. Ruby told the Reporter that the State Health Department “mentions a $20 per-test cost at a commercial lab. I expect with the involvement of the students to keep the per test cost at $2 and within the WAC’s funding ability.”

Shelter Island School science teacher Dan Williams said he hopes to have eight to 12 students involved from several classes and some Science Club volunteers. “The school community can pick up containers at the school’s main office or the Biology Lab,” Mr. Williams said. “The general public will get theirs from Town Hall or the library. All samples will come back to the outside box by the main entrance of the school.”

Mr. Williams noted that since the WAC and School Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., approached him about the project, “The school Science Department is very excited to help and learn about the state of the water aquifer here on Shelter Island.”

Mr. Williams added that it’s an opportunity for him and Avery Zumpol, the AP Environmental teacher, to bring current issues and situations into the classroom. “Students learn best when they can do hands-on activities that matter,” the teacher said. “One major goal of our science department is to provide hands-on, real-world experience, so our students will grow into conscientious environmental stewards.”

Doing research on the problem, Mr. Ruby found that Shelter Island is far from alone in having a crisis of saltwater intrusion, and how it “will get worse,” he said.

He cited Circle of Blue, a journal that tracks water issues worldwide as a source for information on how salt in groundwater is a national issue. Circle of Blue has reported: “Saltwater is creeping inland from Maine to Georgia, with southeastern states experiencing intrusion the fastest. Climate change amplifies the rate of intrusion. Adaptation is costly. Treatment plants, water pipelines, and storage facilities can cost cities millions of dollars.

“Prevention is important, too. Irrigating lawns and golf courses can use as much as 60 percent of freshwater resources in coastal towns.”

Mr. Ruby has had his water tested on his Hay Beach property.

A United States Geological Survey (USGS) survey from the 1980s cited a Hay Beach chloride level of 7.8 milligrams per liter. “My Hay Beach house raw-water well test just came back from the County Health Department with a rating of 39,” he said, adding that he has a unit that brings chloride down to 6.8 for drinking and cooking.

Again, the testing is free. Pick up a sample collection container and a label at Town Hall or the library. Individuals will get their water test results, and “published results will not identify individuals or their residences. Only neighborhoods,” Mr. Ruby said.

For more information write to: [email protected]