Shelter Island Police Department Blotter: Oct. 9,2025

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

On Oct. 4, at 1:49 a.m., Michael A. Webster, 35, of Greenport was arrested following an investigation into a reported domestic dispute. The defendant was charged with 2nd-degree criminal contempt for disobeying a court order and 2nd-degree harassment. He was held overnight at Shelter Island Police headquarters and later arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, where he was released on his own recognizance and directed to appear at a future court date.

SUMMONSES

Francoise Lapostolle of Shelter Island received a summons on Sept. 27 for speeding, 52 mph in a 25-mph zone, on New York Ave.

Trevor J. Baroni of East Rockaway was ticketed on Sept. 29 on S. Cart-wright Rd. for operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

Diego Segarra Segarra of Hampton Bays received a summons on Oct. 1 for using a cellphone while driving on N. Ferry Rd.

On Oct. 2, Orhan Birol of Shelter Island was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign on Bootleggers Alley.

MARINE INCIDENTS

On Oct. 2, a marine unit asisted Cornell Cooperative Extension staff to seed approximately 21,000 juvenile oysters and 9,000 juvenile scallops in Coecles Harbor. A vessel was stopped by a marine unit in West Neck Harbor on Sept. 27 and a warning issued for excessive wake, after it resulted in two kayakers nearly being capsized. A vessel illegally moored was reported on West Neck Creek on Sept. 27. An Environmental Conservation Law check was performed off Reel Pt. on Sept. 28. Six people were fishing; there were no issues. Responding to a report of a vessel washed ashore in Cartwright on Oct. 1, a constable contacted the owner for removal. When a constable observed a sailboat docked with an unfurled headsail caught in strong wind on Oct. 1, he notified the owner.

OTHER REPORTS

A group of men dressed in business attire reported knocking on doors in HiLo were questioned by police on Sept. 26. They stated they were Jehovah’s Witnesses attempting to provide information about the group’s beliefs.

On Oct. 1 a caller reported being unable to reach her husband in 24 hours and believed he was hunting in the area. Police located the husband at his residence and advised him to contact his wife.

A building inspector advised police of a complaint alleging that individuals were clearing and planting on Suffolk County land on Sept. 29.

Radar enforcement was conducted in the Heights on Sept. 29 and Oct. 2. Distracted driving was conducted in the Center on Oct. 2.

A complaint on Sept. 30 of two unknown individuals playing tennis on an owner’s private court was investigated; an officer spoke to the individuals, who left without incident. Police interviewed the victim of a larceny involving forged checks on Sept. 30. On Oct. 2, police responded to a dispute in the Center involving a person who wished to drive to Riverhead despite an injury, and another person who felt it was unsafe. The injured party agreed not to drive until it was safe to do so. Police responded to a mother-son verbal dispute in the Center on Oct. 2 with no injury involved.

In other reports: police performed school crossing duty; returned found property; performed well-being checks; and responded to a downed tree limb.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

A garter snake was removed from a washing machine in Menantic on Sept. 29. The Animal Control Officer freed a bird stuck in a glue trap in the Center on Sept. 26. The ACO freed the wren with vegetable oil then washed it with Dawn dish soap. After resting the bird was released. A Hay Beach caller reported an animal in the living room on Sept. 27; the ACO was unable to locate it. A turtle injured by a vehicle in the Heights was taken for euthanasia. The ACO assisted with multiple searches for dogs.

ALARMS

A complaint of smoke in the Cart-wright area on Sept. 27 was investigated. The cause was found to be cooking in a small backyard fire pit. A kitchen smoke detector in West Neck was triggered due to excessive smoke from cooking, the Shelter Island Fire Dept. determined on Sept. 27. Another smoke alarm that day in the Center was reported by a caretaker to be a false alarm. A fire alarm in the Heights on Sept. 28 was determined by SIFD to be caused by a water leak on the second floor. Another smoke alarm that day in the Heights was activated by a leaking water heater. SIFD advised an employee to place the alarm on test. A police officer assisted in removing a malfunctioning smoke detector in a Longview residence on the 28th. An officer on patrol on the 29th noted an audible fire alarm at a Heights location; it was in test mode and automatically shut off. An employee was notified.

A fire alarm was activated in the Pridwin on Sept. 29, caused by a person vaping in the bathroom. Chief Beckwith advised the alarm was false. An officer discussed solutions with management similar to the school regarding vaping monitors on the property. An audible alarm in the Heights on the 30th was silenced and no emergency confirmed. A fire alarm was activated in a basement boiler room in South Ferry on Sept. 30. The owner reported a false alarm.

A commercial alarm in the Heights Oct. 1 was caused by a malfunction due to prior flooding. The alarm company was coming to troubleshoot the next day.

A fire alarm was activated on Ram Island on Oct. 1. Chief Chavez and SIFD on the scene said it was possibly caused by a faulty smoke detector. A residential alarm in Hay Beach was activated on Oct. 1; an officer determined all was secure. An alarm in South Ferry that day was activated when wind blew a door open. A second floor motion alarm was activated in Dering Harbor Oct. 1; an officer found the premise secure. A first floor bedroom alarm in Silver Beach that day was investigated and all was secure.A residential alarm activation at a Center garage that day was accidental. A pool house alarm was activated in Silver Beach on Oct. 2. An unsecure door was located and no signs of criminal activity.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on Sept. 26 (4), 27 (2), 28, 29 (2), Oct. 1 (2), 2. One person was transported to Klenawicus Airfield for helicopter transport by Suffolk County Police to Stony Brook Hospital. One person was transported to Southampton Hospital. Five persons were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital. Five persons refused medical attention.