Toasting New York wine at the Pridwin

The newly restored Pridwin has cancelled holiday events to finish construction work.(Credit: Julie Lane)

At a festive dinner on the terrace overlooking the sparkling waters of Peconic Bay, The Pridwin Hotel will host an evening highlighting Caber-net Franc, New York State’s premier red wine, paired with a multi-course menu crafted by the hotel’s Executive Chef Todd Ruiz. The dinner is at 5 p.m. on Oct. 19.

Cab Franc Forward NY is a collective of pioneering wineries dedicated to showcasing Cabernet Franc. Winemakers from Fjord Vineyards, Hermann J. Wiemer Winery, Macari Vineyards, Paumanok Vineyards, and Wölffer Estate will share insider stories about their wineries, their histories, and their winemaking process.

Tickets for the dinner, at 5 p.m. on the eve of The Pridwin’s closing for the season, are $155 per person. Reservations are required and the event is limited to 50 seats. Reserve your tickets at caperesorts.com/pridwin/events.