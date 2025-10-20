Cross country teams hit the hills

After the race, Shelter Islannd’s Varsity gathered for a photo. Posing are Coach Erin Baskin, Mary Kate Labrozzi, Amara Cajamarca Goodale, Henry Springer, Coach Green, Eli Green,Lily Potter and Danielle Rasmussen. (Credit: Courtesy)

Runners from eight East End schools competed at the Shelter Island Country Club on Thursday, Oct. 9. The course is 2.5 miles through the rolling hills of the Goat Hill golf course.

Coach Erin Baskin reported the times for the Island’s Varsity XC team: 1st place finisher – Junior – Henry Springer with a time of 16’45” 2nd place finisher – Sophomore Eli Green with a time of 16’48” 3rd place finisher – Eighth Grader – Amara Cajamarca Goodale with a time of 20’25” Senior – Mary Labrozzi – 25’36” Sophomore – Lily Potter – 25’59” Sophomore – Danielle Rasmussen – 30’03” Coach Bryan Knipfing reported on results for the SI Junior High team. Caleb Springer placed second in the boys’ race with a personal record of 10:19 for a mile and a half. Violet Marks also set a personal record of 19:53 for a mile and a half in the girls’ race.

Coach Baskin added, “It’s one of the most challenging courses that our team will face this season and an excellent way to prepare for our upcoming Divisional and Section XI championship races at Sunken Meadow later this month.”

Todd Gulluscio, Director of Athletics, Physical Education, Health, Well-ness, and Personnel for the School, underscored how much the athletic department and cross country teams appreciate using the home course.