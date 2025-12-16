Cornucopia shares its final gifts: Memories and friendships made down a quiet lane

Mary Lou Eichhorn at Cornucopia. She has announced the closing of the shop after nearly half a century of business.(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

“I just want to say thank you,” is the first comment from Mary Lou Eichhorn on her impending retirement from Cornucopia, fittingly thinking of others, as a shop devoted to gift giving prepares to close its doors after 45 years.

“I can’t thank my customers enough,” she said. “Their support has been amazing.”

A steady stream of loyal customers — synonymous with neighbors and friends — have been making their way down the quiet lane off West Neck Road since the news broke that Ms. Eichhorn will be closing her doors on Dec. 30. “I had 40 customers on Saturday,” she marveled, adding that she welcomed having a snow day on Sunday to recharge.

Among others, Mary-Faith Westervelt came in to shop this week, having no trouble locating a collection of perfect gifts on the tiny shop’s shelves. “It’s always great to come here,” Westervelt said, adding how much she enjoys the conversation with Ms. Eichhorn, as well as the choice of music always playing in the background.

The second message Ms. Eichhorn wants to impart is that everything is on sale — 50% for most items, 20% for those made by local artists, and everything must go by Dec. 30.

Cornucopia has long been a source to find a beautiful collection of handmade gifts, from baby clothes to chocolates, hand-painted glassware as well as potholders and pillows, all decorated with Shelter Island themes.

Although her exit constitutes a retirement, Ms. Eichhorn shows little sign, despite recently celebrating her 90th birthday, of looking forward to more leisure time. She never minded coming to work, she said, keeping the shop open seven days a week. “It will take me some time to adjust,” she said. “The only thing I minded was all the paperwork.”

When the news emerged that the shop would close, speculation rose about the business sharing space at the venue, before owner Gerry Siller pulled an application.

Ms. Eichhorn set her retirement apart from those issues, saying, “I choose to go out with grace.”

She will not be idle, continuing her role as a notary public as well as in real estate. During the COVID pandemic shutdown, she was able to keep the shop open because the notary service was considered essential. The shop became a place to find a card or gift for an ailing friend, and even more important, an opportunity to chat with Ms. Eichhorn in a time when social contact was limited to Zoom visits. Grateful customers brought her lunch some days to thank her for staying open, with some providing contributions toward the rent as well.

Getting to know Ms. Eichhorn during her shop’s tenure, folks may have come to consider her Island-born and bred. But like a lot of others, she discovered Shelter Island on a visit in 1979 with her husband Jordan, and fell under its spell.

“When we stepped off the ferry, I said to him, ‘We’re meant to live here.’ He thought I was crazy,” she told Reporter editor Ambrose Clancy for a profile story a few years ago. They opened the store, which moved to a few locations before landing in its current home. Jordan Eichhorn died in 2002 and is buried at the Presbyterian Church cemetery, along with her son Jordan, who passed away several years ago. With her indomitable, positive attitude, Ms. Eichhorn focuses on the blessings in her life, including her daughter Joy and a gaggle of grandchildren and grandchildren.

What will emerge next in the little building down the lane once Cornucopia becomes a memory? Ms. Eichhorn said she has no idea, but has only good words for landlord Florence Moore, who plans to paint and renovate in the first two months of 2026.

For now, with just seven shopping days until Christmas, stop by Cornucopia and scoop up beautiful gifts at 20 to 50% off, and stock up on greeting cards and wrapping paper to carry you through 2026. More importantly, have a chat with the lady behind the counter, and plan to find her wherever she decides to write her next chapter.