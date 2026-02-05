Man taken into custody by ICE an employee of Island business for 20 years

A vehicle being stopped early Wednesday morning by federal agents at North Ferry’s Greenport terminal. (Courtesy photo)

One of the men taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents Wednesday is an employee of Marcello Masonry on North Ferry Road.

Hugo Leonel Ardon Osorio has worked for the company “for about 20 years,” said owner Bobby Marcello. Mr. Marcello said Mr. Ardon Osorio works as a driver and construction worker.

(OLA courtesy photo)

A Greenport resident, he was on his way to work Wednesday on the Island, his employer said, catching an early boat when he was detained at the North Ferry terminal at about 6:30 a.m.

A witness told Times Review that ICE officers pulled up behind a car in line for the North Ferry to the Island and cuffed the driver.

Mr. Marcello described Mr. Ardon Osorio as a person of outstanding character who has been an exemplary employee. “He’s a stand-up guy in every respect,” he said. “Works hard all the time. When he can’t get a sitter for his kids, they stay with my kids. He’s around my house a lot.” He added that Mr. Ardon Osorio and his spouse had just had a baby girl.

Asked why he thought his employee was detained, Mr. Marcello said, “I have no idea,” but repeated that Mr. Ardon Osorio, whom he has known for two decades, was a fine person.

Minerva Perez, executive director of OLA of Eastern Long Island, said the organization is currently working to find three members of the Greenport community who she said were scooped up in the ICE raid. OLA sent a press release Wednesday evening identifiing the three men detained as Alexandro Rivera Magaña, Martir Zambrano Diaz and Mr. Ardon Osorio.

“At this point we know they have no criminal background, have been here for 20-plus years, and we have no idea of their whereabouts,” Ms. Perez wrote. “Most importantly, we need to bring these men home.”

This is a developing story; the Reporter will post more information when available on this site.