Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 20, 2026

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Dec. 12, 2025.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Stephen Harvey & Perry Sayles to 6 Ward Road LLC, 6 Ward Street (700-19-1-75) (R) $2,250,000

SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965)

• Primrose Cottage LLC to Primrose Cottage Holdings LLC, 9 Westmoreland Drive (700-18-1-33.001) (R) $4,350,000

• Tyler Jones & Amedeo Teseo to 26 Rocky Point Road LLC, 26 Rocky Point Road (700-17-1-40) (R) $1,845,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Carter & Leigh Coleman to Claudia Benitez, 166 Williams Way South (600-79-5-20) (R) $760,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Janine Speares to Mary Drews & Godfrey Palaia, 56 North Woods Road (600-80-2-3.020) (R) $999,900

• Jerome & Melissa Curran to Anthony Fata & Angellia Mendez-Fata, 121 Fresh Pond Avenue (600-97-2-3) (R) $713,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Alexis Livanos to John O’Brien & Kathleen DeSantis, 475 Lilac Lane (1000-104-1-17) (R) $990,000

• Gary & Anne Salice to Fredy Javier & Victoriano Guzman, 18275 County Road 48 (1000-95-4-17.001) (R) $699,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Ronald & Danielle Tadross to Michael & Donna Lupia, 2460 Shipyard Lane Unit 5E (1000-38.02-2-6) (R) $1,350,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Estate of Jennie Dapontes to Tasker Lane LLC, 1050 Tasker Lane (1000-33-4-36) (V) $560,000

• Edward Miller to Brandi Gonzalez & Brin Klinge, 29 Calebs Way (1000-40.01-1-29) (R) $488,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Elzbieta Morgan to Barbara & Allison DeSantis, 118 Saint Marys Drive (600-69-3-49) (R) $845,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Michael Singleton & Jessica Williams to Philipp Balobanov & Anna Balobanova, 925 Bennetts Pond Lane (1000-113-13-10) (R) $975,000

• Peter Doherty & Anne Bialeski to Long Island Investor Group LLC, 780 Westview Drive (1000-139-1-16) (R) $680,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Ben & Christina Hansen to Kevin & Suzanne Delane, 305 Narrow River Road (1000-26-3-11) (R) $2,350,000

• Michael Korell to Janet Markarian, 26875 Main Road (1000-18-3-17) (R) $1,250,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Dorothy Muma to Miguel Naula, 1212 Roanoke Avenue (600-102-4-7) (C) $630,000

• 619 Roanoke Avenue Corp to Have Faith in The Lord LLC, 619 Roanoke Avenue (600-126-1-53) (C) $625,000

• Estate of Mary Sujeski to David & Jessica Reister, 985 Ostrander Avenue (600-107-3-10) (R) $570,000

• Joseph Fratello to Janet Fratello, 199 Old Farm Road (600-82-5-4) (R) $375,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• M & D Merrick Properties LLC to Rosanna Piazza & Jose Miguez, 20845 Soundview Avenue (1000-51-4-14) (R) $1,730,000

• Georgia O’Connor to Mary Manfredi, 7870 Hortons Lane (1000-54-1-30) (R) $120,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Gregory & Christine Mazzone to Eric & Alison Loveridge, 225 Hidden Acres Path (600-96-1-14.018) (R) $760,000

• John Tunison to Moneik Hatcher, 2971 North Wading River Road (600-33-5-10.001) (R) $760,000

• John Sullivan to Two Elm LLC, 108 Beach Road (600-26-3-52) (V) $150,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)