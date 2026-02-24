Islanders entertain in a creative comedy film: Frieda Takes the Stage’ takes to YouTube

Characters conjured by Peter Waldner in ‘Frieda Takes the Stage,’ are played by, from left, Leah Friedman, Duff Wilson, John Kaasik and Susan Cincotta, with Mr. Waldner’s cardboard cutout mascot at center. (Courtesy Photo)

For an entertaining way to pass the time on a snowbound day — or any time you’d enjoy the company of Shelter Island’s amazingly talented local performers — pull up the short film “Frieda Takes the Stage” on YouTube, posted by Robert Volpe.

Mr. Volpe served as the editor for this film written and directed by Peter Waldner, as he has for several previous films made by the Reporter’s award-winning cartooninst.

Leah Friedman, a delightfully feisty nonagenarian who is excellent at playing a delightfully feisty nonagenarian, stars in this latest film as Frieda, as she has in three earlier ones. Introducing Duff Wilson as a playful ghost, the plot centers around getting sulky teenagers to take part in a school play — thanks to a few magic tricks from the ghost, as well as Frieda’s powers of persuasion.

Viewers will also enjoy the other Islanders who carry the plot, including Reporter columnist Nancy Green as the school principal, Jeanne Lawless as the tortured substitute teacher, and Jennifer Gulluscio as the medium who contacts Mr. Wilson (Ghost Mr. Stilly), who’s been haunting Frieda’s house.

The plot overlaps with scenes from the rehearsals and performances of last spring’s school musical, under the direction as always of John Kaasik, who gets to play an eccentric director with a theatrical accent, from … “Kaasik-stan?!” Mr. Kaasik’s encouragement of fledgling performers through the years is a well-recognized and applauded contribution to the students’ growth and to the community as a whole.

Islanders who had the opportunity to enjoy last spring’s musical, “Big Fish,” from Shelter Island School’s Drama Club, will enjoy scenes of its stars in the movie — where they overcome reluctance to join a staging of …“Big Fish.” Nathan Cronin, Henry Springer, Lily Potter and Sadie Green-Clark are convincing as students who wouldn’t be caught dead in a show (well, maybe just to get out of detention) and then showing off their chops in the real thing as it comes to life.

Adroit editing by Mr. Volpe, paired with well-matched musical selections, enhances this film by turning the camera on Mr. Kaasik, acting coach Susan Cincotta and others as they turn the hard work of repeated hours of rehearsal into the winning alchemy of a polished student production.

And to winter-weary Islanders, the prospect of spring and with it, the next school spring musical, is, well, music to their ears.

“The musical this year is ‘Little Shop of Horrors,’” John Kaasik told the Reporter. “We are already in rehearsal. A fun show and the kids are very excited about it.” The musical will be staged from April 23 to 26 at the school.

Filmmaker Peter Waldner is an accomplished artist as well as the Reporter’s weekly editorial cartoonist. He often combines his creative efforts with community projects, designing a mockup of a series of animals to be photographed around the Island to promote the annual ArtSI tour of artists’ studios.

The premiere screening at Shelter Island School of “Frieda Takes the Stage” in October was free, but donations for the Senior Citizens Foundation from the audience were welcome.