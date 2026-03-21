Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers, March 21, 2026
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Jan. 2, 2026.
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• William R. Garbarino (Referee) & Mercy Rich (Defendant) to Hector Real Estate LLC, 242 Trout Brook Lane (600-85-2-96.001) (R) $655,500
EAST MARION (11939)
• Mohammed & Francisca Sherif to Robert & Jill Walsh, 12115 Main Road (1000-31-5-3) (R) $750,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Round Corner Partners LLC to Bay Avenue Ventures LLC, 205 Bay Avenue (1001-4-10-6) (C) $1,675,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Chatin LLC to Lewis Wyman, 250 Naugles Drive (1000-99-5-2) (R) $1,710,000
• Piotr Uklanski & Alison Uklanska to Camilla Rothenberg & Joseph Ostwald, 55 Knollwood Lane (1000-107-6-12) (R) $1,600,000
• Rachel Kovar to Alison Jackson, 1295 Sigsbee Road (1000-144-2-5) (R) $830,000
ORIENT (11957)
• Edwin Constant to Gordy Rogers & Jeanne Goodman, 200 Village Lane (1000-18-5-7) (R) $850,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Anthony Meras to 4 East Main Street DLS LLC, 4 East Main Street (600-128-6-52.001) (C) $840,000
• Lodgeport LLC to Julian & David Bonilla & Ever Bonilla-Reyes, 137 Merritts Pond Road (600-107-1-24.002) (R) $675,000
• Demacos Family Trust to Mark & Mindy Burman, 2604 Amen Corner (600-64.01-1-52.001) (R) $485,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Spyro & Margarita Avdoulos to Jose Urrutia, 54985 County Road 48 (1000-44-1-5) (R) $2,700,000
• Roseann Prussen to Lauren Greco, 3520 Old North Road (1000-55-2-25.001) (R) $1,307,000
• Emaline Karam to Jaclyn Costantino & Andrea Charron, 175 Soundview Avenue Extension (1000-50-2-4) (R) $1,225,000
• Brendan & Allison Galligan to Raymond Gosselin & Nancy Arnold, 600 Parkway (1000-70-10-40) (R) $910,000
• Deborah Lehrer to Vincent & Camille Travagliato, 2955 Hyatt Road (1000-54-1-11) (R) $850,000
• Paula Lawson to Tara Dolan, 570 North Bayview Road (1000-70-13-16) (R) $690,000
• Estate of Robert Grattan to Paul & Julie Allen, 875 Oak Avenue (1000-77-1-13) (R) $535,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)