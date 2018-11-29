Island calendar: November 29, 2018

Events and activities on Shelter Island.

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball, Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Artist’s Way, a spiritual path to higher creativity with June Shatken. Wednesdays, 4:30, library.

English as a Second Language, Thursdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., library. For adults, free, with Teri Piccozzi.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Kahootin’ Tuesday, for young adults, 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Quizzes, trivia, fun.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Lego challenges, for kids, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m. Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

Mah jongg club, Monday at 10:30 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball, at the school courts, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Crafting for kids, Saturdays, 11 a.m., Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Watercolor class, with June Shatken. Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga, gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, hatha flow with Lila Piccozzi. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-noon. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder and Melanie Matz. Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. and Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Chamber meeting, the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Members Annual Holiday Meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. The gathering will feature small bites with a cash bar at 18 Bay, 23 North Ferry Road.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Ornament making. Shelter Island School invites the community to an ornament making party. Islanders will create ornaments that will decorate the Chamber of Commerce Trees. Ornament materials, milk and cookies will be provided. The party will take place in the school cafeteria from 5 to 7 p.m. This is not a drop-off event; parents are asked to remain with children. Tree decoration will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 8, in the Heights.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 1

Holiday craft fair, hosted by Shelter Island Friends of the Library at the library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will offer a variety of one-of-a-kind products including food, quilted items, jewelry and more in the lower level of the library.

Holiday fair. St. Mary’s is hosting its St. Nicholas Day Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will feature raffles, a silent auction, gifts, a cookie walk and a luncheon at the Christmas Cafe offering homemade soups, sandwiches and desserts. Kids can make crafts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Holiday tribute. East End Hospice’s (EEH) sixth annual Tree of Lights Ceremony at the Shelter Island Library takes place at 2:30 p.m. Honors memory of friends and family with tributes, music and hanging ornaments on a tree in memory of loved ones. Details: EEH, (631) 288-7080.

Christmas party. Shelter Island Historical Society hosts their Havens Holiday Evening Christmas Party from 4 to 6 p.m. in Havens Barn. Featuring beer, wine, appetizers, a harpist and shopping. Free, donations appreciated.

Concert series. The Perlman Music Program (PMP) presents its 25th Anniversary Season with a Stires-Stark Alumni Concert at 5 p.m. The concert will feature an Alumni Quartet with David Kaplan, Rachel Lee Priday, Will Frampton and Jia Kim at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP Island campus. Kids free, general admission is $25.

Door decorating. The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce’s 5th Annual Decorate Your Door Contest begins December 1 and ends Sunday, December 16. Contact the Chamber for more information by email at [email protected]

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 2

Holiday Open House & Santa’s Workshop, Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn. A holiday celebration for all ages. Crafts, snacks, live music and pictures with Santa. (631) 749-0025 or shelterislandhistoricalsociety.org.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 3

Accio holidays, have a very “Harry” holiday bringing Hogwarts to the Shelter Island Library at 3 p.m. Featuring refreshments and Youth Room decorating.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 4

Documentary night, 7 p.m at the Shelter Island Library, featuring “A Not So Silent Night.” The McGarrigle Sisters’ annual Carnegie Hall Christmas performance, captured live, features the last filmed performance by Kate and Anna McGarrigle together and special appearances by Rufus and Martha Wainwright, Emmylou Harris, Lou Reed and Laurie Anderson.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 5

Celebrity chef dinner, Chef Nathan of Isola will be whipping up the next Celebrity Chef Dinner at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church at 6 p.m. The menu boasts butternut squash soup with roasted chicken broth, creme fraiche and toasted almonds; Italian sausage links alla marsala with mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts leaves; and winter pear poached in red wine and vanilla bean with whipped ricotta and honey. $30. Reservations are required by calling (631) 749-0805 ext. 5.

Tree lighting, the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony from 6 to 8 p.m. It will take place in front of the police station. Hot chocolate and cookies donated by local businesses will be offered.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 6

Holiday crafts, kids can make decoupage lanterns at the Shelter Island Library at 3 p.m.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7

Holiday crafting, at the Shelter Island Library. Learn how to craft a festive holiday garland, sponsored by the Women’s Club of Shelter Island. Registration required, (631) 749-0042, ext. 108.

Pearl Harbor Day, the Shelter Island American Legion is hosting a Pearl Harbor Day Dinner featuring Fred Ogar’s famous lasagna at 6 p.m. $15 with beverage. Reservations: (631) 749-1180.

Friday Night Dialogues, Family Geology 101 with Karen Kiaer at the Shelter Island Library at 7 p.m. features Karen Kiaer discussing her new book “In My Eyes: The Story of an American Family – The Ingersalls of Massachusetts, New York and Michigan: 1620-1920.”

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8

Craft swap, the Shelter Island Library’s craft supply swap takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring craft supplies you don’t need to share with others and trade for new supplies. Clean and gently used items only.

Menorah lighting, the 5th Annual Shelter Island Menorah Lighting will take place at 7:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the Shelter Island Police Station.

Island tour, the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce is hosting its holiday Island Wide Stroll/Drive. The Island tour begins with grades K through 12 from Shelter Island School decorating the trees that line Grand Avenue and Bridge Street. Then visit Island shops to finish holiday shopping and dine at a local restaurant.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 9

Tea & Tree, Sylvester Manor is hosting its 66th Annual Tea & Tree from noon to 3 p.m. It is a celebration to express gratitude to the members, donors, volunteers and sponsors who have supported Sylvester Manor Educational Farm throughout the year. The event is inspired by holiday traditions begun by Alice and Andrew Fiske. To receive a Tea & Tree invitation, become a member or make a donation by December 7. sylvestermanor.org.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

November 30: Town board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

December 4: Town board, work session, 1 p.m.

December 5: ZBA, work session, 7:30 p.m.

December 8: Dering Harbor Board, Village Hall, 9:00 a.m.

Comments

comments