Cocktails and a cruise

Celebrate the end of summer at Sylvester Manor’s Harvest Moon Cocktail Party and Ferry Cruise on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. aboard South Ferry.

“The Manor holds such tremendous value to the Island on so many levels,” said Cliff Clark of South Ferry. “We are so happy to be part of this and donate our ferry and time.”

Enjoy waterside cocktails and appetizers by SALT Waterfront Bar and Grill on the lawn near the ferry at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m., set sail for the sunset and Harvest Moon rise as DJ Teal gets guests dancing. Wine and beer will be served throughout the event.

Admission is $75. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 15.

