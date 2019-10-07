Four cellos on Shelter Island

The final concert of the 2019 Shelter Island Friends of Music season will be presented on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church.

This event will introduce an exceptional group of musicians, each of whom is a master of the cello. The rich, warm, expressive nature of that instrument will be amplified by the four players in the welcoming acoustics of the church.

While hundreds, perhaps thousands, of compositions exist for string ensembles, comparatively few standard works for four cellos can be found in the repertory, leading to a fascinating program of brief arrangements of the works of Bach, Schubert, Wagner, Mozart and many more. Few listeners will have ever experienced a concert performed by four cellos. It is an occasion not to be missed.

The Friends of Music welcomes the entire community to this exceptional, free concert which will be followed by a cider and donuts reception with the players.

Comments

comments