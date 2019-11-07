Island calendar: Nov. 7, 2019

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Core synergistics workout class with Trent Firestine. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. Rec. Center/Legion Hall.

English class: Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf: at Shelter Island Country Club. Ladies Scramble 10 a.m. on Fridays, Men’s Golf 10 a.m. on Thursdays. All levels welcome. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Lego challenges/ marble madness: For kids. The events alternate on Mondays at 2 p.m., library. 631-749-0042

Mah jongg club: Monday at 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger 631-749-8805.

Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. 631-749-0309.

Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call 631-749-1059 for details.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Sundays, 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Zumba Gold: Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m. at the rec center with Susan Binder.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

French: The Shelter Island Library presents an intermediate French conversation class at 11 a.m. facilitated by Alix Shearer and Elisabeth Heimann.

Health: The Shelter Island Library presents “Creating New Holiday Traditions” at 5:30 p.m. Southampton Hospital’s registered dietitian, Paula Montagna, demonstrates how to make nutritious and delicious appetizers for friends and family during the holiday season. Enjoy samples and take home the recipes. Register for this program at the circulation desk or by calling 631-749-0042.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Art: The Shelter Island History Center is hosting an artist reception for “Shelter Island Timeless Images” painted by Carol Wilson from 4 to 6 p.m. Visit with Carol and learn about the inspiration for her pictures. Refreshments will be served.

FND: The Shelter Island Library presents Friday Night Dialogues at 7 p.m. with attorney Jay Goldberg discussing his book “The Courtroom Is My Theatre.”

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Crafts: St. Mary’s Fall Craft and Vendor Fair featuring a 50/50 raffle takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Light fare will be for sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 26 St. Mary’s Road.

Holiday: The Shelter Island History Center hosts Holiday Shopping Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Havens Store opens for the holiday SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Holiday: The Shelter Island History Center hosts Holiday Shopping Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Havens Store opens for the holiday season with new merchandise. Enjoy holiday refreshments while browsing. Havens Store hours until Saturday, Dec. 21: Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Closed Thursday, Nov. 28, in observance of Thanksgiving.)

Health: The Shelter Island Library presents “Green Living and Reducing Toxins in Our Daily Life” with Beth Fiteni at 3 p.m. Want to go green but don’t know where to start? Learn ways to reduce harmful toxins in our homes and businesses, and make the best choices regarding: plastics that may leach hormone-disrupting chemicals, body care products, cleaners and dry cleaners, pesticides and alternatives, chemicals in household items, lowering your diet’s carbon footprint, and where to find greener, safer products. Beth Fiteni lectures regularly all over Long Island on “non-toxic, energy-efficient, green living.”

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Book club: The Shelter Island Library Book Club gathers at 5 p.m. to discuss “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones. Roy and Celestial are newlyweds with a promising future. He’s a young executive and she’s an artist on the brink of recognition. When Roy is wrongly convicted of a crime and sent to jail, Celestial turns to Andre, a childhood friend. This universally acclaimed book is a brilliant exploration of a terrible miscarriage of justice and the dissolution of a marriage.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

French: The Shelter Island Library presents an intermediate French conversation class at 11 a.m. facilitated by Alix Shearer and Elisabeth Heimann.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Holiday: Kids in grades K to 5 will enjoy Holiday Cookie Decorating with Bethany Ortmann at the Shelter Island Youth Center from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Come celebrate the season with cute and tasty holiday favorites that you create yourself. Cookie flavors include peppermint, lemon, cherry, chocolate and vanilla or mix and match to come up with your own signature frosting and decorate till your heart’s content. Fee: $10.

FND: The Shelter Island Library presents Friday Night Dialogues at 7 p.m. featuring “Musician and Composer Arthur Chitz: a talk by Paulann Sheets.” His career was cut short when he was unable to escape Germany before the Holocaust. Chitz’s work, which includes a Sinfonietta, string quartets, vocal works, and chamber music, was all but lost until musicologist Agata Schindler worked with his family to bring his music back into the public sphere.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

Nov. 7: Water Quality Improvement meeting, 6 p.m.

Nov. 12: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

Nov. 13: Town Board work session, 1-3 p.m.

Nov. 13: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Nov. 18: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

Nov. 18: Water Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 19: Town Board work session, 1-3 p.m.

Nov. 21: IT Committee meeting, 10 a.m.

Nov. 21: Green Committee meeting, noon.

