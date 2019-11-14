EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Core synergistics workout class with Trent Firestine. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. Rec. Center/Legion Hall.

English class: Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf: at Shelter Island Country Club. Ladies Scramble 10 a.m. on Fridays, Men’s Golf 10 a.m. on Thursdays. All levels welcome. Regular fees apply for nonmembers.

Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Lego challenges/ marble madness: For kids. The events alternate on Mondays at 2 p.m., library. 631-749-0042

Mah jongg club: Monday at 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger 631-749-8805.

Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. 631-749-0309.

Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call 631-749-1059 for details.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Sundays, 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Zumba Gold : Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m. at the rec center with Susan Binder.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

French: The Shelter Island Library presents an intermediate French conversation class at 11 a.m. facilitated by Alix Shearer and Elisabeth Heimann. 631-749-0042.

Holiday: Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

Escape: Form a team and see if you can solve the clues to Escape the Shelter Island Library at 3 p.m. 631-749-0042.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Holiday: Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

Holiday: Kids in grades K to 5 will enjoy Holiday Cookie Decorating with Bethany Ortmann as the Shelter Island Youth Center from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Come celebrate the season with cute and tasty holiday favorites that you create yourself. Cookie flavors include peppermint, lemon, cherry, chocolate and vanilla or mix and match to come up with your own signature frosting and decorate to your heart’s content. Fee: $10.

FND: The Shelter Island Library presents Friday Night Dialogues at 7 p.m. featuring “Musician and Composer Arthur Chitz:” a talk by Paulann Sheets. His career was tragically cut short when he was unable to escape Germany before the Holocaust. Chitz’s work, which includes a Sinfonietta, string quartets, vocal works, and chamber music, was all but lost until musicologist Agata Schindler worked with his family to bring his music back into the public sphere. 631-749-0042.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Holiday: Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

Holiday: Make fused glass holiday ornaments at the Shelter Island Library at 10:30 a.m. with Lorraine Pepper. Glass fusion is the process of melting layers of glass in a kiln at very high temperatures. A variety of materials will be provided and finished pieces will be picked up at the library at a later date. Please register as space for this class is limited. Fee $15.

Holiday: Learn to make your own nature-inspired holiday wreath of greens, grasses, cones and more during Sylvester Manor’s holiday wreath-making class from 1 to 3 p.m. The class takes place at the manor farm stand with Sarah Shepherd. Register: [email protected] Fee: $65 per person. For ages 15 and up.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18

AARP: The Shelter Island Senior Center is hosting an AARP Driver Safety Course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 44 South Ferry Road. Register: 631-749-1059. Participants may be eligible to receive a discount on their auto insurance premiums. Consult your insurance company for further details. Fee: AARP members, $20; nonmembers, $25. Class is good for a period of three years.

Meditate: Shelter Island Recreation presents Crystal Singing Bowl Meditation with Maria Maier at the Youth Center at 1 p.m. for ages 18 and over. Nourish peace and relaxation with the sounds of crystal singing bowls. Crystal singing bowls sound musical notes when played and are deeply relaxing. They work in different ways to support the body’s natural healing ability. Crystal singing bowls send participants into a deeply relaxed state shifting us out of the fight or flight state we have become accustomed to into a relaxed and renewed state. Please bring a mat if you have one. Fee: $10.

Kids: Children can join the builder challenge with Legos and marbles at the Shelter Island Library at 2:30 p.m. 631-749-0042.

Meeting: The Shelter Island Board of Trustees meeting takes place at 7 p.m. 631-749-0042.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Parents: Parents can gather at the Shelter Island Library at 10 a.m. to enjoy conversation, coffee and let children play. 631-749-0042.

Film: The Shelter Island Library presents “The Hello Girls” at 1:30 p.m. During World War I, the U.S. Army Signal Corps desperately needed telephone operators who could connect calls and translate conversations between French and American troops. 223 women answered the call. They wore Army uniforms, swore an Army oath, held rank, and were subject to military justice. Though General John J. Pershing recognized them for their service, they were told by the U.S. Government upon their return that they were never soldiers. They fought for recognition for 60 years. “The Hello Girls” features rare footage of America’s first female soldiers and brings their forgotten history to life. This program is made possible by the Hamptons Doc Fest. For more information on the Hamptons Doc Fest, visit hamptonsdocfest.com.

Tech: It’s Tech Free Tuesdays at the Shelter Island Library at 3 p.m. Youth can socialize with peers over board and card games. 631-749-0042.

Book club: The Shelter Island Library’s Cookbook Club gathers at 5:30 p.m. to cover Thanksgiving fare. 631-749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

Nov. 18: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

Nov. 18: Water Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 19: Town Board work session, 1-3 p.m.

Nov. 21: IT Committee meeting, 10 a.m.

Nov. 21: Green Committee meeting, noon.

Nov. 21: Water Quality Improvement meeting, 6 p.m.

Nov. 21: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

Nov. 22: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

