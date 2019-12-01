Varsity boys ready to compete on court

Shelter Island’s boys varsity basketball team returns six players from last year’s team, including three seniors who started, namely Lucas Quigley-Dunning, who earned All-Conference and All-League honors, as well as All-League players Walter Richards and Dan Martin. These three seniors will serve as Tri-Captains for this year’s team.

Filling out the starting line-up will be senior Keith Taplin and defensive star Junior Gill, who is an 11th grader. The team is comprised of 11 players and should provide Coach Jay Card Jr. with some additional depth that had been lacking in previous years.

Coach Card views his team as highly competitive and, if everyone remains healthy, the Indians could compete with Pierson and Southold for the League VIII championship. The team is determined to finish in the top of the league and earn a County Class D title shot against either Smithtown Christian, Bridgehampton or the Ross School.

The Indians will play a 20-game schedule, including 12 league games. Coach Card is challenging his team by scheduling some larger talented teams in the non-league schedule. Some of these teams are Stony Brook, Mattituck, East Rockaway, Hampton Bays, Babylon and Shoreham Wading River. These games should test the Indians early in the season and get them better prepared for league play.

The strengths of this year’s squad are more varsity-experienced; an excellent team chemistry; better speed overall; and a more balanced scoring attack.

In their opening game, a non-leaguer, the Indians posted a big 30-plus win over The Ross School. The Indians played a variety of both full court and half court defenses that caused numerous turnovers, leading to many fast break baskets. Walter Richards recorded his first dunk off a backboard pass, that he slammed through the cylinder. Overall, the entire team played 10-plus minutes each and most players got into the scoring book.

The Indians will host Shoreham-Wading River on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m at home and then travel to Stony Brook on Friday, Dec 6. for a 7 p.m start

Comments

comments