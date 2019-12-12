Island calendar: Dec. 11, 2019

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Core synergistics workout class with Trent Firestine. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. Rec. Center/Legion Hall.

English class: Thursdays, 5:30 p.m. with Teri Piccozzi, Shelter Island Library.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf: at Shelter Island Country Club. Ladies Scramble 10 a.m. on Fridays, Men’s Golf 10 a.m. on Thursdays. All levels welcome. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Lego challenges/marble madness: For kids. The events alternate on Mondays at 2 p.m., library. 631-749-0042

Mah jongg club: Monday at 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger 631-749-8805.

Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. 631-749-0309.

Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call 631-749-1059 for details.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Sundays, 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Zumba Gold: Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m. at the rec center with Susan Binder.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12

Holiday: Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

Holiday: The Shelter Island Library offers a holiday workshop where guests will make T-shirts and tote bags from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Stop in after school and make a customized T-shirt or tote bag for a holiday gift. Supplies are free but limited to sign up prior to your day of choice.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13

Holiday: Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

Holiday: The Shelter Island Library hosts a holiday extravaganza for families at 3 p.m. Featuring stories, treats, crafts and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

Holiday: Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

Crafts: The Shelter Island Library hosts a crafting group to make pom pom garlands at 10:30 a.m. Create a festive holiday garland with instructor Stephanie Raffel. Fee: $5. Register: 631-749-0042.

Holiday: Mashomack Preserve presents its Holiday Open House from 2 to 5 p.m. Featuring mulled cider, eggnog and the good cheer of the season FOR the perfect complement to the Bass Creek Cottage’s festive decorations. Join in the holiday spirit with neighbors and friends, sing favorite songs and tour Mashomack’s 19th-century Victorian mansion, decked out in her holiday greens. Nature craft activity for kids.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 16

Meditate: Shelter Island Recreation presents Crystal Singing Bowl Meditation with Maria Maier at the Youth Center at 1 p.m. for ages 18 and over. Nourish peace and relaxation with the sounds of crystal singing bowls. Crystal singing bowls sound musical notes when played and are deeply relaxing. They work in different ways to support the body’s natural healing ability. Crystal singing bowls send participants into a deeply relaxed state shifting us out of the fight or flight state we have become accustomed to into a relaxed and renewed state. Please bring a mat if you have one. Fee: $10.

Kids: The Shelter Island Library hosts a builder challenge for school-aged kids at 2:30 p.m. Use Legos and marbles to build a maze.

Book club: Shelter Island Library’s Mystery Book Club gathers at 5 p.m. to discuss “Mystery in White: A Christmas Crime Story” by J. Jefferson Farjeon. The 1930s British classic Mystery in White was re-released in 2014. On Christmas Eve a train is stranded in a snowstorm. Passengers choose to relocate to a nearby house, setting the stage for murder and mystery. In this pre-CSI era, the story centers on old-fashioned detective work.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17

Family: A parents circle gathers at the Shelter Island Library at 10 a.m. Parents can socialize with a cup of coffee while babies and toddlers play in a stimulating space.

Storytime: The Shelter Island Library presents storytime for kids at 11 am. featuring old favorites and new selections.

MS: The MS Carepartners Group gathers at the Shelter Island Library at 11 a.m. This free group is open to MS patients and their support partners. Both are equally important in the task of caring for the needs of the other. Therefore, we call them “carepartners.” This group will offer carepartners the opportunity to share their needs and concerns with each other and to be a support network. Facilitators are Lucille Buergers, LCSW, Shelter Island Town Social Worker and Laurie Fanelli, NP, Shelter Island Senior Center Director. Register: Sara Mundy at 631-749-1059.

Book club: The Shelter Island Library cookbook club gathers at 5:30 p.m. for a cookie swap and a treat to eat. Bring three dozen cookies to swap and bring home. Bring a savory appetizer to share and enjoy at the library. 631-749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18

Holiday: Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

Kids: The Shelter Island Library hosts snacks and coloring for kids at 3 p.m.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19

Holiday: Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

Seniors: Shelter Island Recreation hosts the “Out to Lunch Bunch,” a group of Islanders 60 and older, at off-Island restaurant, Corner Bar from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bethany OrtmanN will assist the group as they take a break from life and enjoy lunch. Space is limited so sign up early. Must be able to step in and out of the van. Register: 631-749-0309. Van will depart from Shelter Island Legion Hall. Fee: $6 residents; $7 non residents, plus individual lunch cost.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

Dec. 12: Green Committee meeting, noon.

Dec. 13: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 14: Dering Harbor Board, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

Dec. 16: Water Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17: Town Board work session, 1-3 p.m.

Dec. 19: Water Quality Improvement meeting, 6 p.m.

Comments

comments