This week in Shelter Island history

Neil Simon’s “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” premiered at the Eugene O’Neill Theater in New York City.

Vince Lombardi, who had long the Green Bay Packers before going to the Washington Redskins late in his career, coached his last football game with the Redskins before retiring.

Diana Ross made her final appearance as a member of the Supremes on the Ed Sullivan Show.

Center fielder Curt Flood unsuccessfully sued to try to overturn the reserve clause that gave baseball clubs control over players’ careers with respect to to be reassigned , kept with a team or traded.

And on Shelter Island . . .

50 YEARS AGO

Ten-town rule ends

The 287-year old Board of Supervisors ended. It was thought a county government would more effectively give towns stronger voices.

With the Board of Supervisors, each of the 10 members had primarily represented only their own municipal interests and it was becoming increasingly difficult to reach a consensus that would serve all of Suffolk County. Bringing about compromise had become increasingly difficult.

POSTSCRIPT: Today’s Suffolk County Legislature is the medium to reach improved accords, but the five East End towns have complained that decisions that serve their counterparts in the west fail to take into consideration the needs of Shelter Island, Southold, Riverhead, East Hampton and Southampton. For many years there have been efforts to form a separate Peconic County on the East End. But needing state approval, the effort has yet to move forward.

30 YEARS AGO

Fewer ferries to save money

North Ferry officials announced that during the winter months, they would run two boats, not three, because in the off season, it was not cost effective with less traffic to keep all three boats running.

Drivers were advised that the boats would be aiming for runs every 15 minutes although there would be times when there could be a 20-minute wait between boats.

POSTSCRIPT: This year, North Ferry is continuing its 5 a.m. run from Shelter Island on weekdays so those going to New York City can connect with Long Island Rail Road trains. The pilot project, started during the summer, was originally planned to end after Columbus Day, but Heights Property Owners Corporation General Manager said there are no plans to discontinue the early boat.

20 YEARS AGO

Don Clark was elected to the Board of Fire Commissioners, defeating incumbent Phil Power. It was a close election, with Mr. Clark securing 97 votes to 88 for Mr. Power.

POSTSCRIPT: Another Clark, Keith, was reelected to the Board of Fire Commissioners this week, running unopposed for a fourth term.

