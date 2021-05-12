Correction: Decision on marijuana: Board to hold public hearing on retail sales

Shelter Island Town Hall (Credit: Tara Smith)

In a former post, it was stated the Town Board at its May 7 meeting voted to opt out of permitting retail sales of marijuana. That was incorrect. The Board voted to hold a public hearing on the issue on May 28.

If the Town ops out, it could be reversed either by a Town Board vote or as a result of a referendum if enough residents petition for a public vote. A petition could put the issue to a vote in November.

The town is also holding a public hearing on banning smoking of cigarettes, marijuana or any other substance at either Crescent or Wades beaches. That concern came from members and Police Chief Jim Read, fearing complaints from families with young children if smokers on the beach were in their vicinity. To ban marijuana, they had to ban all substances that might be smoked.

The Board set parking restrictions and signage requirements for the eight shoreline access sites that have posed the most difficulty in recent summers. Those include Bootleggers Alley, Wades Beach, Menhaden Lane, Fresh Pond, Hibery Lane, Reel Point, South Ferry Hills and Congdon Road. The aim is to deal with the most troublesome areas by Memorial Day weekend and then to use experiences learned from these restrictions to guide plans for other shoreline access points, as well as make changes if necessary at the eight sites.

The newly implemented law is available to view at the Town Clerk’s office.

Four businesses got approvals to operate on town-owned sites this summer. Crow’s Nest Bar and Grill operated by the Islander, Venture Out, Kayak Shelter Island and Bonheur Spa will each be assessed $250 for town permits.

South Ferry won easy approval to replace an aged two-story barn with a two-story structure that will include a work area, meeting room, office, half-bathroom, engine rebuilding room and engine storage room. Company President Cliff Clark agreed to the installation of a nitrogen-reducing I/A septic system and could apply for a town grant to offset its cost.

The 10K Run/5K Walk was approved with fewer participants and a provision that if there were to be a flare up in COVID numbers in June, it could be canceled. The date is June 19 and the race is called for 5 p.m., with no activities before or after the event. Because participants will be staged in small groups to start, there won’t be an immediate group of winners determined. Instead, participants’ times will determine winners with the list posted within a couple of days after the race.