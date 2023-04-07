Wellness: Spring in harmony

(Reporter file)

With the welcome entrance of spring, let’s shed the extra layers and connect with nature.

Diets, clothing, bedding and moods should feel lighter, more colorful, and allow for more movement and breathing. Here are some tips for living in harmony in this season of renewal and light.

Take advantage of the natural energy given to us by longer, lighter days, with walks outside and fresh air brought inside. Let yourself live in harmony with the season and surroundings by being present in nature.

Don’t count steps on an app, leave the screens at home and let yourself engage with nature around you. Focus on your breath as you move through our beautiful island.

Let’s change our diets to feature the fruits, vegetables and seafood the season provides. Now is the time to enjoy local asparagus, broccoli, celery, radishes, rhubarb, turnips, garlic and many herbs. One of the best ways to elevate your home cooking is to grow and enjoy your own herb garden.

Some of them come pre-potted and ready to grow on your windowsill.

This is the time to assess. Look at your garden, and see what didn’t grow, what needs pruning, and what to purge. Look ahead and ask yourself what you want for the coming year. Now is the time for new beginnings and fresh starts.

Let’s set some intentions for what we want our spring renewal to look like. Put your energy into self care, healthy living, and exercise now, and enjoy the fruits of your labor all year long. Let’s put more time into friendships and loved ones. It’s time to begin life again and blossom.

Suzette Smith is the founder and owner of Shelter Island Pilates and Barre. shelterislandpilates.com