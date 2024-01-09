Shelter Island boys varsity basketball road warriors, home today against the Killer Bees

(Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island boys varsity basketball team has been on the road, traveling to Greenport on Jan. 3 and Southold on Jan. 6 for league games.

The Islanders dropped the first game to the Porters by a score of 69-46. The Porters strength is their transition game and converting off the fast break. Unfortunately, the Islanders only dressed six players due to some illness on the team and the up-tempo game favored the Porters.

The good news, however, was that both teams scored 33 points in the second half, with Harrison Weslek (25 pts.) and brother Evan (14 pts.) combining for 39 of the team’s 46 total points.

Greenport continued to double-team Harrison and Evan throughout the second half. Nevertheless, both were successful in finding good scoring opportunities.

Hayden Davidson (5 pts.) and Jose Frausto (2 pts.) combined for the remaining 7 team points. The Porters were led by Nelson Shedrick with 19 points and teammate Kal-El Marine added an additional 17 points, including three 3-point shots.

The Islanders then travelled to Southold and lost by a score of 71-32. The Settlers came out strong offensively, scoring 41 first half points and commanding a 24-point half-time lead.

Southold utilized an effective 1-2-2 full court zone press and caused numerous turnovers just due to fatigue, especially in the offensive end.

The Settlers also employed a triangle-and-two defense, in order to hinder the scoring of both Harrison and Evan. The Islanders will host Bridgehampton today, Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 5:45 p.m., in the school gym.