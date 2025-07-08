Fireworks set for this coming weekend: Shelter Island tradition draws all ages for spectacular show

(Reporter File Photo)

The darkness of the summer sky over Crescent Beach will be lit by the beloved fireworks show on Saturday, July 12.

This highlight of summer draws families and groups of friends who spend their day swimming and sunning at the beach, and enjoying relaxing barbecues as the day winds down. The cars line Shore Road starting early in the day, as many families secure their favorite spot to await the first burst of pyrotechnics.

The community event is spearheaded by a volunteer committee, with most of the cost raised by donations from the public and fundraising events. Two main sponsors, Sunset Beach and The Pridwin, anchoring either end of Crescent Beach, are prime viewing spots for those wishing to enjoy a restaurant dinner as well as the fireworks.

The Pridwin is hosting a barbecue geared for families, with a bounce house, face painting, watermelon eating contests and more. The buffet features paella and other seafood specialties as well as barbecue classics. Adults $125; children $35. Tickets can be purchased via Open Table.

Reservations for dinner at Sunset Beach can be made by visiting sunsetbeach.fun; or calling 631-749-2001.