THIS WEEK

OWL PROWL

Kids can visit Mashomack Preserve with the Youth Center for “Prowling for Owls” to learn about owls and have a snack on Thursday, May 30, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Kids will be brought from school to the Preserve on the Recreation bus, parents pick up at the Preserve. (631) 749-0309, shelterislandtown.us.

DECISIONS, DECISIONS

Great Decisions at the Shelter Island Library kicks off on Thursday, May 30, at 5:30 p.m. with “Global Migration” as its first session. Kirk Ressler will again moderate this season’s series of discussions. Details: Jocelyn Ozolins, [email protected]

PMP CONCERT

Perlman Music Program Chamber Music Workshop has its kickoff concert and reception on Friday, May 31, at 7:30 p.m. featuring young artist participants presenting a musical soiree from the Age of Enlightenment including works by Haydn and Mozart. Free. At Clark Arts Center. Details: (212) 877-5045, [email protected]

SHIPWRECK STORIES

“Exploring Long Island’s Shipwrecks” with speaker Michael Salvarezza of Eco-Photo Explorers is being presented by the Shelter Island Historical Society on Saturday, June 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Havens House. It will explore a number of shipwrecks from all eras in Long Island history and highlight the history of the ships, the causes of their sinking and some of the marine life that inhabit these artificial reefs.

OLI YARD SALE

Our Lady of the Isle’s Ultimate Yard Sale is back at the American Legion on Saturday, June 1, beginning at 8:30 a.m.. One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit Our Lady of the Isle. Shirley Ferrer is collecting donations now. Call her at (631) 749-1125 to arrange a pickup or drop off. No books or clothing please. Furniture may be dropped off at the Legion on Friday, May 31.

VENDORS WANTED

Calling all vendors and crafters! St. Mary’s Episcopal Church is holding its annual Summer Craft/Vendor Fair on Saturday, June 1. Indoor and outdoor space available. If you are interested in selling your wares, please contact Meredith Page at [email protected] or (631) 433-1504.

PRESCHOOL BENEFIT

The Forest to Table dinner to benefit the Shelter Island Early Childhood Learning Center takes place on Saturday, June 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. at KKs the Farm, 59945 Main Road, Southold. Tickets are $150 and are available at shelterislandpreschool.com.

CONCERT

The Shelter Island Friends of Music presents lyric-coloratura Alejandra Sandoval with accompanist Andrés Sarre for its third concert in its 2019 Concert Series on Saturday, June 1, at 8 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Ms. Sandoval will perform music by Strauss, Donizetti, Poulenc, Korngold and Beydts. A meet-the-artist, post-concert, wine-and-cheese reception will follow. Free, donations appreciated. shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

NEXT WEEK

OUTDOOR FUN

Kids can visit Mashomack Preserve with the Youth Center for “Living Log” to turn over logs, see what’s under them and have a snack on Thursday, June 6, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Kids will be brought from school to the Preserve on the Recreation bus, parents pick up at the Preserve. (631) 749-0309, shelterislandtown.us.

PMP CONCERT

The Perlman Music Program presents its Tutti Suonare (everyone plays) concert at the Clark Arts Center on Thursday, June 6, at 7 p.m. Featuring the faculty performing chamber music masterworks with the young artists as Patrick Romano conducts and a choral finale followed by a festive reception.

ICE CREAM DAY

Kids in grades K to 5 can celebrate National Chocolate Ice Cream Day at the Shelter Island Youth Center and make ice cream with Bethany Ortmann on Friday, June 7, from 2:45 to 4 p.m. Kids will be brought from school to the Center, parents pick up at the Center. (631) 749-0309, shelterislandtown.us.

PMP CONCERT

The Perlman Music Program offers its artist-faculty-led Chamber Music Master Class concert on Saturday, June 8, at 7 p.m., at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP campus. Free, open to the public. Details: (212) 877-5045, email [email protected]

GARDEN FUN

The Shelter Island Garden Club offers “Not Just Petunias” on Wednesday, June 12, at noon in St. Mary’s Parish Hall. Find fresh and unique ideas for outdoor containers using perennials, exotic foliage house plants, herbs and flowers and suggestions for where to shop, how to use snips in arrangements and further use of plants when season is over.

PMP CONCERT

The Perlman Music Program offers its artist-faculty led Chamber Music Master Class concert on Wednesday, June 12, at 7 p.m., at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP campus. Featuring artist-faculty leading the classes. Free, open to the public. Details: (212) 877-5045, email [email protected]

COMING UP

PLEIN AIR

5th Annual Plein Air Workshop at Smith-Taylor Cabin, Taylor’s Island, Coecles Harbor will be held on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m each day. Inclement weather will cause rescheduling. $100 per person includes transportation to Taylor’s Island. The workshop will be headed by Linda J. Puls. It is open to acrylic, oil and watercolor painters, age 18+ and all skill levels are welcome. To reserve your space, send a check for $100 to the Taylor’s Island Foundation, (check made out to the Foundation) P.O. Box 524, Shelter Island Heights, N.Y. 11965-0524. Email Linda at [email protected] for more info.

PRESCHOOL REGISTRATION

The Shelter Island Early Childhood Learning Center registration opens Tuesday, June 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Preschool. Meet the teachers and see the classrooms. The Preschool is accepting students turning 2 by December 1 through age 4. shelterislandpreschool.com.

YEARBOOK DEDICATION

Shelter Island School is hosting a yearbook dinner and dedication to unveil “Pogatticut” and honor its staff and class of 2019 at The Pridwin on Wednesday, June 12 at 6 p.m. Admission is $35. RSVP to Jessica Nardi by June 5 at [email protected]

GOLF BENEFIT

The Paul R. Carey Memorial Golf Outing will be held on Monday, June 17, at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. Registration begins at 10:30 am.; BBQ lunch at 11:30 a.m.; tee off at 1 p.m.; cocktails at 5 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m. The outing benefits the Paul Robert Carey Foundation and its local grantees: Our Lady of the Isle Outreach Program; Fighting Chance and KiDS NEED MoRE Camp Adventure. For more information, contact Ahna Affinito at (518) 465-4747 or [email protected]

CHICKEN BBQ

The Shelter Island Fire Department’s annual chicken BBQ will take place on Saturday, August 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Fireman’s Field.

ACROSS THE MOAT

SCHOOL FUNDRAISER

Peconic Community School in Aquebogue is hosting SHARE: The Wisdom of our Elders, its annual summer fundraiser at Hallockville Museum Farm in Riverhead on Sunday, August 11, from 5 to 9 p.m. This year’s event will honor the founding grandparents of PCS, Mary and Jim Casey, and features an auction, live music, local food trucks, and beer and wine. PCS provides a place-based, community-focused model of education. All proceeds will go toward financial aid for students with need. To purchase tickets, donate or sponsor please visit peconiccommunityschool.org/events.

