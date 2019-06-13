EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library.

Artist’s Way: A spiritual path to higher creativity with June Shatken. Wednesdays, 4:30, library.

Crafting for kids: Saturdays, 11 a.m., Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

English as a Second Language: Thursdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Library. For adults, free, with Teri Piccozzi.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness: With Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf: at Shelter Island Country Club. Ladies Scramble 9:00 on Fridays, Men’s Golf 10:00 on Thursdays. All levels welcome. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Kahootin’ Tuesday: For young adults, 3 p.m., Library. Quizzes, trivia, fun.

Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., Library.

Lego challenges: For kids, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., Library. (631) 749-0042

Mah jongg club: Monday at 10:00 a.m., Library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Watercolor class: With June Shatken. Tuesdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Zumba: With Susan Binder. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m.; Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold: With Susan Binder. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

Kid fun: Kids can visit Mashomack Preserve with the Youth Center for “Colors of Nature” to get crafty with leaves, do a scavenger hunt and have a snack from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Kids will be brought from school to the Preserve on the Recreation bus, parents pick up at the Preserve. 631-749-0309, shelterislandtown.us.

PMP concert: The Perlman Music Program offers its artist-faculty lead Chamber Music Master Class concert at 7 p.m., at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP campus. Featuring artist-faculty leading the classes. Free, open to the public. Details: (212) 877-5045, email [email protected]

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

PMP concert: The Perlman Music Program offers a Chamber Music Workshop Celebration Concert at 2:30 p.m. at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP Campus. Young artist participants close the Chamber Music Workshop with chamber music masterworks in a four-concert chamber music marathon at the Clark Arts Center. Free, open to the public. Registration: perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Pasta party: The 10K annual Pasta Party takes place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the Legion Hall. Featuring dinner prepared by Stars Cafe with food provided by Fresh Direct. Guests have the option to eat in or take food to go and a gluten free option is available. Fee: $15 per-person or $30 per family. Help support the 6th and 7th grades of Shelter Island School.

PMP concert: The Perlman Music Program offers a Chamber Music Workshop Celebration Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP Campus. Young artist participants close the Chamber Music Workshop with chamber music masterworks in a four-concert chamber music marathon at the Clark Arts Center. Free, open to the public. Registration: perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

Birding: Mashomack Preserve offers Bluebirds and Blueberry Muffins from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Look through a spotting scope to view the brilliant blue of the New York State bird in an active bluebird nest box in Mashomack’s meadows. Enjoy a light breakfast.

Market: The Havens Farmers Market is open every Saturday through September 28, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is held rain or shine on the grounds of The Shelter Island History Center. [email protected]

PMP concert: The Perlman Music Program offers a Chamber Music Workshop Celebration Concert at 2:30 p.m. at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP Campus. Young artist participants close the Chamber Music Workshop with chamber music masterworks in a four-concert chamber music marathon at the Clark Arts Center. Free, open to the public. Registration: perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor is offering guided tours of the Manor House and exhibition tours from noon to 3 p.m. Admission: $25.

10K/5K: The Shelter Island 10K/5K begins at 5:30 p.m. Admission: 10K run, $40; 5K run/walk $30, kids under 14, $15. Register: elitefeats.com.

PMP concert: The Perlman Music Program offers a Chamber Music Workshop Celebration Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP Campus. Young artist participants close the Chamber Music Workshop with chamber music masterworks in a four-concert chamber music marathon at the Clark Arts Center. Free, open to the public. Registration: perlmanmusicprogram.org.

MONDAY, JUNE 17

Golf: The Paul R. Carey Memorial Golf Outing will be held at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. The outing benefits the Paul Robert Carey Foundation and its local grantees: Our Lady of the Isle Outreach Program; Fighting Chance and KiDS NEED MoRE Camp Adventure. Registration begins at 10:30 am.; BBQ lunch at 11:30 a.m.; tee off at 1 p.m.; cocktails at 5 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m. Details: Ahna Affinito, (518) 465-4747 or [email protected]

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

Author luncheon: A book and author luncheon with author Adriana Trigiani and journalist Willie Geist sponsored by the Shelter Island Library will take place at noon at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. Admission: $75. Tickets are available at the Library and at silibrarybookandauthor.brownpapertickets.com. Proceeds benefit the Library.

Kid fun: Kids in grades K to 5 can make arts and crafts at the Shelter Island Youth Center with Bethany Ortmann from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Kids will be brought from school to the Center, parents pick up at the Center. (631) 749-0309, shelterislandtown.us.

Foodie Friday: Sylvester Manor is offering Foodie Friday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the farmstand. The evening features Homeslice Pizza with tastings and take-out pizza sale.

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Author luncheon: A book and author luncheon with author Adriana Trigiani and journalist Willie Geist sponsored by the Shelter Island Library will take place at noon at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. Admission: $75. Tickets are available at the Library and at silibrarybookandauthor.brownpapertickets.com. Proceeds benefit the Library.

