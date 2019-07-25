Island calendar: July 25, 2019

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

English as a Second Language: Thursdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., library. For adults, free, with Teri Piccozzi.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness: With Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf: at Shelter Island Country Club. Ladies Scramble 9:00 on Fridays, Men’s Golf 10:00 on Thursdays. All levels welcome. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631- 749-1059.

Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Lego challenges/ marble madness: For kids. The events alternate on Mondays at 2 p.m., library. 631-749-0042

Mahjong club: Monday at 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger 631-749-8805.

Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. 631-749-0309.

Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior Mahjong: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., Library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call 631-749-1059 for details.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Sundays, 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Zumba: With Susan Binder. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m.; Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold: With Susan Binder. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 25

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

Blood drive: The Town of Shelter Island Blood Drive will take place at the EMS Building at 12 Manwaring Road in the meeting room from 2 to 8 p.m. To schedule an appointment call or email Judy Meringer at 631-749-0291 or [email protected] Every donor will receive a coupon for a large McDonald’s sandwich.

Great decisions: The library is hosting “Great Decisions: Turning the Tide: Populism in Europe” at 5:30 p.m. In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and in response to the ongoing wave of global migration, a resurgent tide of nationalism across the continent threatens to pull the E.U. apart.

FRIDAY, JULY 26

Young naturalists: Visit Mashomack Preserve from 10:30 a.m. to noon to read the famous Shel Silverstein book, “The Giving Tree,” then head out on a walk to meet some woody friends and get to know them better. Ages 4 and up. 631-749-1001.

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

Garden fun: The Garden Club of Shelter Island presents “A Gaggle of Games” at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church’s Parish Hall from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Gather a table of friends for the game of your choice at this festive fundraiser for the Club’s contributions to The Gift of Life Foundation, East End Hospice and our Veterans’ Memorials. There will be a fabulous raffle and the traditional delicious strawberry shortcake will be served.

Happy hour: Mashomack Preserve’s happy hour takes place at 4 p.m. It’s especially for wee ones and their parents/grandparents. Join the Preserve for an hour’s walk into the woods and enjoy the benefits of spending time in the quiet surrounds of nature. Bring or borrow a stroller or backpack. 631-749-1001.

PMP gala: The Perlman Music Program is hosting its 25th Anniversary Gala at the PMP campus. At 6 p.m. a beachfront reception kicks off the evening with local wines, signature cocktails and savory starters; at 7 p.m. a celebration concert features Maestros Itzhak Perlman and Patrick Romano conducting the future stars of classical music, and at 8 p.m. a dinner and silent auction takes place offering culinary highlights from Shelter Island’s best restaurants and bidding on luxury items. Wear festive attire. Details: 212-877-5045, [email protected]

SATURDAY, JULY 27

Market: The Havens Farmers Market is open every Saturday through September 28, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is held rain or shine on the grounds of The Shelter Island History Center. [email protected]

Kid fun: Sylvester Manor offers Story Thyme at the Manor Farmstand at 10:30 a.m. sylvestermanor.org.

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

Shakespeare: The library hosts “Shakespeare in the Community: Coriolanus” at 12:30 p.m. with Becky Cole. Caius Martius, aka Coriolanus, is an arrogant and fearsome general who has built a career on protecting Rome from its enemies. Pushed by his ambitious mother to seek the position of consul, Coriolanus is at odds with the masses and unpopular with colleagues. When a riot results in his expulsion from Rome, Coriolanus seeks out his sworn enemy, Tullus Aufidius. Together, the pair vow to destroy the great city. Writer Becky Cole leads the discussion. New members are welcome. Check out a copy of the play at the circulation desk.

Craft: The library hosts a silk scarf painting class on Saturday, July 27, at 2:30 p.m. Lorraine Pepper will teach the class how to paint silk scarves using tie-dye techniques. Class is limited to 10 students. There is no fee but advance registration is required.

Benefit: Mashomack Preserve’s 36th annual benefit celebration, “Nature Unites,” kicks off at 6 p.m. with cocktails, oysters and clams at the Manor House, followed by dinner under the tent and celebrating on the dance floor. 631-749-1001.

PMP concert: The Perlman Music Program offers a Works in Progress Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the PMP campus. Students of The Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School present varied programs of classical masterworks. Free, open to the public. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SUNDAY, JULY 28

Concert: Sylvester Manor presents Kerry Kearney and The Unsung Heroes for its Creekside Concert at 5 p.m. on the Manor Grounds. Admission: $35 in advance, $40 at the door; kids under 10 are free. Gates open at 4 p.m. sylvestermanor.org.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

Kid fun: Sylvester Manor presents Goat on a Boat at the Manor, a puppet performance and workshop at 4:30 p.m. on the Manor Grounds. Free, donations are welcome but not required to participate. sylvestermanor.org.

Tick savvy: The Shelter Island Library presents a program about tick-borne diseases with Rebecca Young at 5:30 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

July 22: Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 10: Dering Harbor Board, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

Aug. 12: Shelter Island Library board meeting, at library, 7 p.m.

Aug. 13: Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee Meeting, 9 a.m.

Aug. 26: Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

