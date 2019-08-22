What’s happening: Aug. 22, 2019

THIS WEEK

ART & ISLAND LIFE

The Shelter Island History Center presents an Alan Shields Exhibit “Where Art Life Met Island Life,” open Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Saturday, Sept. 21. 631-749-0025.

ARTS & CRAFTS FAIR

The 56th Annnual Art Show and Craft Fair presented by the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Shelter Island School. It will feature fine arts, quality crafts and a Shelter Island Gift Section. shelterislandchamber.org.

ANIMAL ADOPTION

ARF presents Tailgating, a cat and dog adoption event at the police station on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you have a dog at home and are serious about adopting another, please bring them with you for a mandatory meet and greet. Free admission, adoption fees apply. For more information contact [email protected]

GREEN EXPO

The annual Green Expo will take place on the grounds of the American Legion Hall on Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

COCKTAIL PARTY

Sylvester Manor is hosting its third annual Cocktail Party at the Windmill fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. at the farm. Tickets are $125 and can be purchased at sylvestermanor.org.

WINE TASTING

The Shelter Island Historical Society is hosting a presentation on Long Island wines featuring tastings and sales with wine maker and oenologist Thomas Spotteck on Aug. 25 from 4 to 6 p.m.

CONCERT AT THE MANOR

Sylvester Manor presents Los Hacheros performing at its Creekside Concert on Sunday, Aug. 25. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the concert is at 5 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door and kids under 10 are free. sylvestermanor.org.

NEXT WEEK

SNAPPER DERBY

The Shelter Island Lions Club presents its annual Snapper Derby on Saturday, Aug. 31, with all-day fishing around the Island. Bring your largest snapper or bluefish to the weigh-in, fish fry and awards ceremony at 5 p.m. at Legion Hall. Featuring prizes for the largest bluefish or snapper and the top two pieces of art. Remember to release what you aren’t going to eat. Free. Open to kids under 14. T-shirt sponsors are needed and can sign up for $250 by Aug. 28. Donations are appreciated. Make checks payable to Shelter Island Lions Club Foundation and send to Binder Pools, P.O. Box 1960, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

CONCERT

The Shelter Island Friends of Music presents The Lysander Trio, a violin, piano and cello ensemble for its fourth concert in its 2019 Concert Series on Sunday, Sept. 1, at 8 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. The Trio will be presenting their “Light and Matter” program, performing music by Scriabin, Haydn, Fauré and Schubert. A meet-the-artist reception will follow featuring wine and cheese. Donations are appreciated.

ARTISTS RECEPTION

The Shelter Island Library is hosting an artists reception for an exhibit featuring watercolors by Shelter Island Senior Center students on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 5 to 6 p.m. An exhibit of paintings by the watercolor students from artist June Shatken’s class at the Shelter Island Senior Center will be on view at the Library through the end of September. Come meet the artists Rosemarie Aston, Holly Cronin, Jean Lawless, Virginia Khuri, Margaret Koller, Laura Nelsen, Christine Pelletier and June Shatken in the lower level exhibit room.

GREAT DECISIONS

The Shelter Island Library presents “Great Decisions: Cyber Conflict and Geopolitics” on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 5:30 p.m. Cyber conflict is a new and continually developing threat, which can include foreign interference in elections, industrial sabotage and attacks on infrastructure. There will be a short film followed by a group discussion facilitated by Kirk Ressler.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

The Shelter Island Library presents David Bouchier discussing “The Real South of France” during Friday Night Dialogues on Friday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. Award-winning NPR journalist Mr. Bouchier and his wife, Diane, have lived in two French villages in the Languedoc region, not far from Avignon. He will tell of their experiences with village traditions and village cats; the French language; travels around France and the pleasures and challenges of everyday life in a very different culture. He will read from his latest book, “Not Quite a Stranger.”

OVERDOSE PREVENTION

The Shelter Island Library is hosting an opioid overdose prevention on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. The program is provided as a public service by the Division of Emergency Medical Services of the Suffolk County Department of Health Services. Learn how to recognize an overdose, how to respond and administer Narcan and how to access emergency medical care. All participants who complete the class will leave with a Narcan kit. Free, registration required. 631-749-0042.

COMING UP

COCKTAILS & A CRUISE

Sylvester Manor presents its Harvest Moon Cocktail Party and Ferry Cruise on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. aboard South Ferry; watch the moon rise. Tickets are $75 and available at sylvestermanor.org.

BEACH CLEANUP

Help make a difference at Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, September 21, at 11 a.m. Join in the annual international coastal cleanup effort that clears and categorizes the various marine debris. All ages welcome. Community service hours available. 631-749-1001.

ACROSS THE MOAT

ART SHOW

Chaos Theory Gallery in Sag Harbor is featuring a show featuring the work of talented creatives called “synchronicity” through August. The show is curated by interior designer Alexandra Hayden and showcases a combination of photography, sculptural pieces and furniture. Visit the gallery to see the shows Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. or Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 112 Hampton St., Sag Harbor, NY 11963, or by appointment by calling 646-549-5492.

